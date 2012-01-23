(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Russia-based JSC TransContainer's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

TransContainer's 'BB+' Long-term IDR currently includes a one-notch uplift for parental support from JSC Russian Railways (RZD, 'BBB'/Stable/'F3'), its majority shareholder. The maintained RWN reflects RZD's decision to further reduce its stake in TransContainer and the continued uncertainty regarding the percentage of shares to be disposed, the timing of the disposal, and the identify of the future majority shareholder.

RZD's intention is to dispose of a 25% stake in TransContainer but maintain a 25% +1 share stake. However, the Russian government, RZD's sole shareholder, is considering plans for RZD to fully divest its stake in the company. Discussions between RZD and the Russian government are still ongoing. A final decision regarding the precise dilution of RZD's stake had been expected at the end of 2011, but is now anticipated in Q112. If decisions regarding the sale are not made in Q112 or the timing is likely to be postponed to 2013, the agency would assign the rating a Negative Outlook.

The agency emphasises that TransContainer's ratings may be impacted by the relative credit strength of a new majority shareholder and the parent-subsidiary arrangements put in place, including the effect of possible acquisition funding. To resolve the RWN, Fitch will therefore seek clarification about the new ownership structure and details of any acquisition financing.

The one-notch uplift for parental support from RZD applied to TransContainer's ratings is in accordance with Fitch's Parent-Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology. The agency recognises the moderate operational and strategic ties between TransContainer and RZD, whose intention to maintain a 25% stake implies a continued commitment to TransContainer and its perceived importance to RZD in terms of strategy and operations.

TransContainer's performance in 9M11 was stronger than anticipated with EBITDAR and cash flow in excess of Fitch's forecasts due to increased volumes, favourable pricing, improved empty run ratios and cost management efforts. Capex spending was also lower than expected given management's decision to forego the purchase of flat cars, which were considered too expensive. Consequently, as at 9M11 credit metrics improved substantially with net adjusted debt/EBITDAR strengthening to around 1.1x on an annualised basis. In FY12, Fitch anticipates increased capex spending and potentially a slowing in demand will lead to some increase in this leverage ratio, but remain comfortably below 2.0x in the medium term, a level commensurate with the standalone 'BB' rating.

TransContainer's standalone rating continues to reflect its market position as the leading rail container operator in Russia, geographical reach and relatively diversified customer base. As at 30 September 2011, the company owned c.60% of total flatcars in Russia and holds an estimated 51% of all rail container transportation. It owns and operates more than 24,000 flatcars and c.60,000 containers.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: 'BB+'; RWN maintained

Short-term IDR: 'B'; affirmed

Local currency long-term IDR: 'BB+'; RWN maintained

Local currency short-term IDR: 'B'; affirmed

National Long-term rating: 'AA'(rus)'; RWN maintained

Senior unsecured Rating: 'BB+'; RWN maintained