Jan 23 -
-- Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG's preliminary figures for the third
quarter of its fiscal year (October to December 2011) are lower than we
anticipated in our rating assessment. The company has also announced a sizable
restructuring program.
-- We are lowering the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+' and the
debt rating on the EUR304 million senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.
-- The outlook is negative, reflecting the execution risk on the
announced restructuring program and our view that there is a risk that weak
end-market demand could persist.
Standard and Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered its long-term corporate credit
rating on Germany-based printing equipment manufacturer Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
(HDM) to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on the
EUR304 million senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The recovery rating
on this debt is '6', indicating our expectations of negligible (0%-10%)
recovery in the event of a payment default. The outlook is negative.
The downgrade reflects a negative revision of our financial forecasts for HDM
in light of the weak recent performance by the company, weak conditions and
prospects for HDM's end-markets, as well as our view of execution risks on the
company's announced restructuring program.
According to our revised base-case projections, financial debt protection
measures in HDM's fiscal year ending March 31, 2012, are likely to deteriorate
significantly further than we previously expected. We also expect improvements
in HDM's fiscal year 2013 to be weaker than we earlier expected.
In the first nine months of its fiscal year 2012, HDM reported sales down
about 4% against the comparable period, primarily as a result of economic
uncertainties affecting HDM's customers' decisions to buy new printing
machines. Operating profit (EBIT) over the nine months remained at negative
EUR19 million, according to preliminary results released by HDM. According to
our calculations, the EBITDA margin in the nine months to Dec. 31, 2011, was
about 3%, considerably below the levels our earlier base-case forecast
(5%-6%).
We have lowered our base-case forecast for HDM's fiscal year 2012 to
incorporate a moderate sales decline year on year. We now expect an EBITDA
margin of about 4%, translating into EBITDA of about EUR90 million-EUR100 million.
This base case does not incorporate any special charges related to HDM's
announced restructuring program.
For fiscal 2013, we expect HDM to report a slightly improving EBITDA margin in
the range of 4%-5%, again not considering restructuring charges, partly
reflecting benefits from the restructuring on the back of stable sales.
We do not, however, share the view of the management that HDM will be able to
achieve an operating profit of about EUR150 million in fiscal 2014, even if the
announced restructuring were to be implemented successfully.
The negative outlook incorporates our expectation of stable revenues in HDM's
fiscal year 2013 coupled with a weak EBITDA margin of 3%-4% before
restructuring costs. We anticipate a minimal improvement in operating profits
(EBITDA) for the fiscal year 2014 (ending March 31, 2014) with an EBITDA
margin in the range of 5%-6%, reflecting the benefits from the cost
restructuring program. We do, however, see a risk that the restructuring
program may not bear fruit. We also view a continuation of weak end-market
demand, notably from developed regions such as Europe and the U.S., as a key
risk for the rating.
