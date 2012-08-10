(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based palm oil refiner Pandi Devi Oil Private
Limited (PDO) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of
additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings reflect the present unfavourable business environment for the
domestic palm oil refiners. The import of refined palm oil in India has become
more viable than the import of crude palm oil, as the Indonesian government has
revised the export duty structure on palm oil in favour of Indonesian refiners
from September 2011. The ratings are constrained by PDO's vulnerability to
volatile currency fluctuations, lack of control over its imported supplies -
with no backward integration, and the absence of branded products in its
portfolio.
The ratings also factor in PDO's volatile and low revenue base, which limits its
bargaining power with suppliers and customers. The ratings also reflect the
company's high working capital intensity and volatile margins, which negatively
impact its coverage and leverage metrics.
The ratings, however, derive support from PDO's over 20 years of experience in
edible oil processing, its established industry links, and a favourable demand
outlook for edible oil in India.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action include
net interest coverage (operating EBITDA/ net interest) below 1.5x on a sustained
basis from FY13 onwards.
Positive: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action include
net interest coverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis.
PDO has a 300 tonnes per day (tpd) capacity palm oil refinery in Puducherry. The
company sells all its products and by-products to wholesalers. In FY11, PDO
reported a turnover of INR1,580m (FY10: INR701m), an operating EBITDA margin of
4 % (4.4%), net interest coverage of 1.5x (FY10: 1.6x) and financial leverage
(debt/ operating EBITDA) of 3.6x (1.9x). Unaudited results for 9MFY12 indicate
revenue of INR1,137.9m, a net loss of INR1.5m, an operating EBITDA margin of
2.6%, financial leverage of 10.5x and interest coverage of 1.2x.
Fitch has also assigned ratings to PDO's bank facilities as follows:
- INR130m fund-based working capital limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch B+(ind)'
and National Short-Term 'Fitch A4(ind)'
- INR623m non-fund-based limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch A4(ind)'