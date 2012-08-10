Aug 10 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE overall rankings on HML as a
primary and special servicer of U.K. residential mortgages.
-- The outlook is stable.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its overall ABOVE AVERAGE rankings on HML as
a primary and special servicer of U.K. residential mortgages.
The ABOVE AVERAGE rankings reflect our view of the following:
-- HML has a formal process for the preparation and approval of its
business plan. Meeting objectives has proved to be challenging as market
conditions remain difficult.
-- Since our last review, there have been two senior departures and as a
result, the company is finalizing a new team to provide future management
capability.
-- Internal audit and risk management disciplines are robust, in our view.
-- HML has further improved its IT platform and we are aware that it has
planned additional enhancements.
-- HML has boarded two new large residential portfolios since our last
review, testing the company's boarding capabilities, which we understand stood
up well and fully met the company's expectations.
-- The company has expanded its special servicing team, resulting in the
development of additional analytics.
OUTLOOK
The outlook is stable for primary and special servicing of residential
mortgages in the U.K.
MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION
Our subranking for management and organization is ABOVE AVERAGE.
LOAN ADMINISTRATION
Our subranking for loan administration is ABOVE AVERAGE.
FINANCIAL POSITION
We consider HML's financial position to be Sufficient. We have reviewed HML's
and Skipton Building Society's audited financial statements and are of the
opinion that there is sufficient financial strength to sustain HML's servicing
operations, as described, for the next 12 to 18 months. This opinion does not
replace that of a senior debt or counterparty credit rating.
