(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 10 -
Overview
-- Belgium-based insurer Ageas Group continues to streamline its operating structure.
-- The group has merged its Dutch holding company, Ageas N.V., into its Belgian
holding company Ageas SA/NV, effective Aug. 7, 2012.
-- We are therefore withdrawing our 'BBB-' long-term rating on Ageas N.V.
-- This action has no effect on the ratings on Ageas SA/NV.
Rating Action
On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services withdrew its 'BBB-' long-term
counterparty credit rating on Ageas N.V., the Netherlands-based holding company of the Belgian
insurance group Ageas. The outlook at the time of withdrawal was stable.
This rating action has no effect on the counterparty credit rating on the group's
Belgium-based holding company Ageas SA/NV (BBB-/Stable/--).
Rationale
The withdrawal follows the merger of Ageas N.V. into Ageas SA/NV. Together with Ageas SA/NV,
Ageas N.V. was one of the two joint holding companies of the Ageas group. The operation reflects
the group's efforts to streamline its structure, particularly since Ageas group no longer
operates in The Netherlands, where Ageas N.V. was domiciled. We understand this operation should
have no effect on the Ageas group's strategy or its shareholder breakdown.
Related Criteria And Research
Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
Ratings List
Not Rated Action; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Ageas N.V.
Counterparty Credit Rating NR/NR BBB-/Stable/A-3