(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 13 -

-- Standard & Poor's placed its corporate credit ratings on Sony Corp. on CreditWatch with negative implications on Aug. 10, 2012.

-- Because we believe the ratings on Sony Life are constrained by the credit quality of Sony Corp., which is the insurer's ultimate parent, we also placed our 'A+' ratings on Sony Life on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- At the same time, we placed the 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Sony Bank Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications, reflecting the CreditWatch placement of our ratings on Sony Life.

-- We intend to resolve the CreditWatch listings of Sony Life and Sony Bank when we resolve the CreditWatch listing of Sony Corp.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its local-currency 'A+' financial strength and long-term counterparty ratings on Sony Life Insurance Co. Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we placed the local- and foreign-currency 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Sony Bank Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The CreditWatch listing of Sony Life follow the placement of our 'BBB+/A-2' long-term and short-term corporate credit ratings on Sony Corp. on CreditWatch with negative implications on Aug. 10, 2012 (see "S&P: Ratings On Sony Corp. Placed On CreditWatch With Negative Implications," published Aug. 10, 2012). In our opinion, our ratings on Sony Life are constrained by the credit quality of Sony Corp., which holds about a 60% stake in Sony Life's parent company, Sony Financial Holdings Inc. (SFH; not rated).

We view Sony Life as a core operating entity of SFH. We consider that we can rate core entities of SFH one category (three notches) above the rating on Sony Corp. This is because Standard & Poor's takes the view that any financial support that SFH and its financial subsidiaries might be asked to extend to other business segments within the group would be limited because they are regulated by the Banking Law and the Insurance Business Law. Furthermore, Sony Corp. maintains a policy whereby it manages the cash flow of financial subsidiaries separately. Therefore, changes in the credit profile of Sony Corp. are likely to have limited effect on Sony Life.

On the other hand, as Sony Life operates under the Sony brand, and Sony Corp. may influence resource utilization by its financial subsidiaries, Standard & Poor's considers it difficult to rate Sony Life more than three notches higher than Sony Corp. Therefore, it is highly likely that we will downgrade Sony Life if we downgrade Sony Corp. However, on a stand-alone basis, Standard & Poor's currently views Sony Life as an entity that maintains stable creditworthiness based on its strong competitive position in Japan's individual life insurance market and the insurer's solid financial profile.

Standard & Poor's intends to resolve the CreditWatch placement of Sony Corp. in the coming weeks. When we resolve the CreditWatch listing of our ratings on Sony Corp., we intend to resolve the CreditWatch listing of our ratings on Sony Life. If we affirm our ratings on Sony Corp., we will likely also affirm the current ratings on Sony Life. Conversely, if we downgrade Sony Corp. by one or two notches, it is highly likely that we will downgrade Sony Life by the same number of notches.

Separately, we placed our 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty ratings on Sony Bank, which we currently categorize as a strategically important subsidiary of SFH, on CreditWatch with negative implications. This reflects our placement of our ratings on Sony Life, which is a core operating group member of SFH, on CreditWatch negative. The long-term rating on Sony Bank incorporates the likelihood of the bank receiving extraordinary support from SFH. Based on our criteria, the ratings on a strategically important subsidiary are required to be at least one notch below the ratings on its core group members. Our long-term rating on Sony Bank is currently one notch lower than that on Sony Life. Therefore, if we downgrade Sony Life, we may consider lowering the long-term rating on Sony Bank by the same number of notches. Based on our criteria, if we lower the long-term rating on the bank by one or two notches from the current rating level, we are likely to lower the short-term rating by one notch. If we affirm our ratings on Sony Life, we will likely also affirm the current long-term and short-term ratings on Sony Bank. We intend to resolve the CreditWatch listing of Sony Bank when we resolve the CreditWatch listing of Sony Life.

