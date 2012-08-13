(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Vasudha Pharma Chem Limited's (Vasudha) Outlook to Positive from Stable. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectations of a further improvement in Vasudha's margins and revenue in FY13 (year end March). The expectation is underpinned by the company's continued high capacity utilisation of its new (third) manufacturing facility as well as by the introduction of new products and advanced stage variants of the existing products. In FY12, net revenue increased to INR3.8bn (FY11: INR2.8bn), EBITDA margin to 17.3% (16.1%), and operating EBITDA to INR661m (INR447m).

The ratings continue to reflect Vasudha's 18-year-long track record in pharmaceutical manufacturing and its comfortable credit metrics. The company's debt/EBITDA of 1.21x (FY11: 1.89x) and EBITDA/interest of 7.35x (6.89x) for FY12 compare well with those of similarly rated peers. While Vasudha's dependence on its top five products (46% of total revenue) creates concentration risk, its market leadership position in piperidone derivatives, long-standing relationships with customers, and the international certifications of its plants bode well for repeat sales and future expansion.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include Vasudha's ability to further improve its margins and revenue while sustaining credit profile at the current levels.

Negative: Any decline in margins and revenue along with deterioration in credit profile will lead to a change in the Outlook back to Stable.

Vasudha is a Hyderabad-based bulk drugs manufacturer and specializes in the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Fitch has also affirmed Vasudha's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR152.9m term loan: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

- INR620m fund-based working capital limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A2+(ind)'

- INR280m non-fund-based working capital limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch A2+(ind)'