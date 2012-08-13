(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Vasudha Pharma Chem Limited's (Vasudha)
Outlook to Positive from Stable. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch
BBB+(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectations of a further improvement in
Vasudha's margins and revenue in FY13 (year end March). The expectation is
underpinned by the company's continued high capacity utilisation of its new
(third) manufacturing facility as well as by the introduction of new products
and advanced stage variants of the existing products. In FY12, net revenue
increased to INR3.8bn (FY11: INR2.8bn), EBITDA margin to 17.3% (16.1%), and
operating EBITDA to INR661m (INR447m).
The ratings continue to reflect Vasudha's 18-year-long track record in
pharmaceutical manufacturing and its comfortable credit metrics. The company's
debt/EBITDA of 1.21x (FY11: 1.89x) and EBITDA/interest of 7.35x (6.89x) for FY12
compare well with those of similarly rated peers. While Vasudha's dependence on
its top five products (46% of total revenue) creates concentration risk, its
market leadership position in piperidone derivatives, long-standing
relationships with customers, and the international certifications of its plants
bode well for repeat sales and future expansion.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include
Vasudha's ability to further improve its margins and revenue while sustaining
credit profile at the current levels.
Negative: Any decline in margins and revenue along with deterioration in credit
profile will lead to a change in the Outlook back to Stable.
Vasudha is a Hyderabad-based bulk drugs manufacturer and specializes in the
manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients.
Fitch has also affirmed Vasudha's bank loan ratings as follows:
- INR152.9m term loan: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'
- INR620m fund-based working capital limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch
BBB+(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A2+(ind)'
- INR280m non-fund-based working capital limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch
A2+(ind)'