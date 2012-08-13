(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 13 -

Summary analysis -- SKF AB ---------------------------------------- 13-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Ball and roller

bearings

Mult. CUSIP6: 784375

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-May-2003 A-/-- A-/--

04-Feb-1998 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based bearings technology company SKF AB reflect our view of the company's leading position in the cyclical and competitive bearings industry and its sound operational diversity. SKF's financial risk profile is "modest", according to our criteria, and characterized by solid profitability and strong cash flow generation. However, we view SKF's creditworthiness as comparatively weak for the current rating.

We continue to view SKF's business risk at the upper end of the "satisfactory" category, under our criteria. This is primarily due to the company's No. 1 global market position, technological leadership, and wide distribution network. In recent years, SKF has expanded its higher-margin and more stable service business, which accounted for about one-third of sales in 2011. In addition, the company has undertaken significant efficiency improvements in recent years. SKF's business risk remains constrained, in our view, by its exposure to cyclical and competitive end markets, customers' strong bargaining power, and low profitability and pricing pressure within the auto industry, a key end market that accounted for about 30% of total sales in 2011.