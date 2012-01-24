Jan 24 -

OVERVIEW

-- There has been further credit deterioration in the underlying portfolios since our August 2011 rating actions on PULS CDO 2006-1 and PULS CDO 2007-1.

-- We have lowered our ratings on all notes in PULS CDO 2006-1, except for the class B, E-1, E-2, and class Q combination notes, which we have affirmed.

-- We have also lowered our ratings on all notes in PULS CDO 2007-1, except for the class C and E notes, which we have affirmed.

-- PULS CDO 2006-1 and 2007-1 are CDO transactions backed by a static portfolio of senior unsecured and subordinated bonds issued by German, Austrian, and Swiss SMEs.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on PULS CDO 2006-1 PLC (PULS 2006) and PULS CDO 2007-1 Ltd. (PULS 2007).

Specifically, we have:

-- Lowered our ratings on PULS 2006's class A-1, A-2A, A-2B, C-1, C-2, D, and class R combination notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class B, E-1, E-2, and class Q combination notes; and

-- Lowered our ratings on PULS 2007's class A-1, A-2A, A-2B, B, and D notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class C and E notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow a further deterioration in the credit quality of the portfolios underlying the transactions.

PULS CDO 2006-1 and 2007-1 are collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions backed by a static portfolio of senior unsecured and subordinated bonds issued by German, Austrian, and Swiss small and midsize enterprises (SMEs).

PULS 2006

Since our last rating action on Aug. 4, 2011 (see "Ratings Lowered In SME CLO Transactions PULS CDO 2006-1 And PULS CDO 2007-1 Following Obligor Defaults"), PULS 2006 has experienced an additional obligor default, with a principal balance of EUR10 million (4.5% of the current outstanding total note balance). This brings the total number of defaulted obligors to 16, totaling EUR95.78 million and representing about 37% of the target par amount. Including this additional default, we estimate the current balance of the principal deficiency ledger (PDL)--which represents the aggregate notional amount of principal deficiencies incurred on the assets minus all amounts used to redeem the notes--to be approximately EUR84 million. As a consequence, according to the transaction documents, on each payment date the issuer continues to repay the class A notes according to their order of priority, after payment of interest on the class A, B, and C notes; while interest on the class D and E notes is deferred until the PDL balance is cured.

According to the portfolio manager's October 2011 report, we see that no significant amounts have been recovered on defaulted assets to date. Total recoveries have been received in relation to only four obligors, and amount to about 0.7% of the defaulted notional.

We also note that a total of EUR34.7 million of asset notional pertaining to seven obligors is on the manager's watch list, as of the October 2011 manager's report. For a limited number of these obligors, the issuer has either waived or accepted postponement of interest payments, thus further reducing the excess spread. As the available excess spread is limited, it is highly likely in our view that the issuer will not be able to substantially cure the PDL balance.

In addition, in our view, the underlying portfolio shows significant obligor concentration, which has further increased as a result of the defaults. According to our analysis, the top 10 obligors account for about 62% of the performing balance.

Moreover, the underlying assets in PULS 2006 will largely mature at the same time, in July 2013. In our view, this may create challenges, particularly for weaker borrowers to refinance their debt at maturity, which we believe introduces the risk of further defaults.

As a result of these developments, the credit enhancement available to the class A-1, A-2A, and A-2B notes is no longer commensurate with the existing ratings, in our view. We have therefore lowered our ratings on these notes. According to our analysis, the available credit enhancement for the class B notes has further reduced, and remains insufficient to cover the default of the largest obligor in the portfolio. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on these notes at 'CCC-'.

Due to the extent of undercollateralization for the class C-1, C-2, D, E-1, E-2, and class Q combination notes, we have lowered our ratings on the class C-1, C-2, and D notes to 'CC (sf)', and affirmed our ratings on the class E-1, E-2, and class Q combination notes at 'CC', reflecting our view that these notes are highly vulnerable to nonpayment.

The class R combination notes consist of a class A-1 and a class F component. Our rating addresses the ultimate payment of principal only. The principal amount outstanding amortizes using all proportional interest, principal, and excess spread receipts on the entire class A-1 notes. In our view, however, this amortization is not fast enough for the remaining principal to pay down prior to maturity of the notes in 2014. As such, we believe the payment due on the class R combination notes depends on class A-1 receiving the principal at maturity. We have therefore lowered our rating on the class R combination notes to 'CCC (sf)'.