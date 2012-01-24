Jan 24 -
OVERVIEW
-- There has been further credit deterioration in the underlying
portfolios since our August 2011 rating actions on PULS CDO 2006-1 and PULS
CDO 2007-1.
-- We have lowered our ratings on all notes in PULS CDO 2006-1, except
for the class B, E-1, E-2, and class Q combination notes, which we have
affirmed.
-- We have also lowered our ratings on all notes in PULS CDO 2007-1,
except for the class C and E notes, which we have affirmed.
-- PULS CDO 2006-1 and 2007-1 are CDO transactions backed by a static
portfolio of senior unsecured and subordinated bonds issued by German,
Austrian, and Swiss SMEs.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on PULS CDO
2006-1 PLC (PULS 2006) and PULS CDO 2007-1 Ltd. (PULS 2007).
Specifically, we have:
-- Lowered our ratings on PULS 2006's class A-1, A-2A, A-2B, C-1, C-2, D,
and class R combination notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings
on the class B, E-1, E-2, and class Q combination notes; and
-- Lowered our ratings on PULS 2007's class A-1, A-2A, A-2B, B, and D
notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class C and E
notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow a further deterioration in the credit quality of
the portfolios underlying the transactions.
PULS CDO 2006-1 and 2007-1 are collateralized debt obligation (CDO)
transactions backed by a static portfolio of senior unsecured and subordinated
bonds issued by German, Austrian, and Swiss small and midsize enterprises
(SMEs).
PULS 2006
Since our last rating action on Aug. 4, 2011 (see "Ratings Lowered In SME CLO
Transactions PULS CDO 2006-1 And PULS CDO 2007-1 Following Obligor Defaults"),
PULS 2006 has experienced an additional obligor default, with a principal
balance of EUR10 million (4.5% of the current outstanding total note balance).
This brings the total number of defaulted obligors to 16, totaling EUR95.78
million and representing about 37% of the target par amount. Including this
additional default, we estimate the current balance of the principal
deficiency ledger (PDL)--which represents the aggregate notional amount of
principal deficiencies incurred on the assets minus all amounts used to redeem
the notes--to be approximately EUR84 million. As a consequence, according to the
transaction documents, on each payment date the issuer continues to repay the
class A notes according to their order of priority, after payment of interest
on the class A, B, and C notes; while interest on the class D and E notes is
deferred until the PDL balance is cured.
According to the portfolio manager's October 2011 report, we see that no
significant amounts have been recovered on defaulted assets to date. Total
recoveries have been received in relation to only four obligors, and amount to
about 0.7% of the defaulted notional.
We also note that a total of EUR34.7 million of asset notional pertaining to
seven obligors is on the manager's watch list, as of the October 2011
manager's report. For a limited number of these obligors, the issuer has
either waived or accepted postponement of interest payments, thus further
reducing the excess spread. As the available excess spread is limited, it is
highly likely in our view that the issuer will not be able to substantially
cure the PDL balance.
In addition, in our view, the underlying portfolio shows significant obligor
concentration, which has further increased as a result of the defaults.
According to our analysis, the top 10 obligors account for about 62% of the
performing balance.
Moreover, the underlying assets in PULS 2006 will largely mature at the same
time, in July 2013. In our view, this may create challenges, particularly for
weaker borrowers to refinance their debt at maturity, which we believe
introduces the risk of further defaults.
As a result of these developments, the credit enhancement available to the
class A-1, A-2A, and A-2B notes is no longer commensurate with the existing
ratings, in our view. We have therefore lowered our ratings on these notes.
According to our analysis, the available credit enhancement for the class B
notes has further reduced, and remains insufficient to cover the default of
the largest obligor in the portfolio. We have therefore affirmed our ratings
on these notes at 'CCC-'.
Due to the extent of undercollateralization for the class C-1, C-2, D, E-1,
E-2, and class Q combination notes, we have lowered our ratings on the class
C-1, C-2, and D notes to 'CC (sf)', and affirmed our ratings on the class E-1,
E-2, and class Q combination notes at 'CC', reflecting our view that these
notes are highly vulnerable to nonpayment.
The class R combination notes consist of a class A-1 and a class F component.
Our rating addresses the ultimate payment of principal only. The principal
amount outstanding amortizes using all proportional interest, principal, and
excess spread receipts on the entire class A-1 notes. In our view, however,
this amortization is not fast enough for the remaining principal to pay down
prior to maturity of the notes in 2014. As such, we believe the payment due on
the class R combination notes depends on class A-1 receiving the principal at
maturity. We have therefore lowered our rating on the class R combination
notes to 'CCC (sf)'.