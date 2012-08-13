(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based travel services provider Air Travel Bureau Limited's (ATB) National Long-Term Rating to 'Fitch BBB(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The upgrade reflects the significant and sustained improvement in the credit metrics of ATB and its fully owned subsidiary Routes Travel Limited ('Fitch BBB(ind)'/Stable) due to growth in their revenue and profitability over FY10-FY12 (year end March). Fitch has taken a consolidated view of ATB and RTL while arriving at the ratings given the strong operational linkages between the two entities.

Provisional results of FY12 indicate around 29% yoy increase in consolidated revenue to INR543m with EBITDA margins remaining significantly higher than FY10 levels at around 33% (FY11: 35%; FY10: 24%). The company follows the policy of booking only its commission on tickets sold and therefore the actual gross turnover (total value of ticket sales to corporate clients) was much higher at INR6.56bn for FY12 (FY11: INR5.06bn; FY10: INR3.53bn). Consolidated net profit also increased significantly to INR92m in FY12 (FY11: INR77m; FY10: INR27m). Consequently, net financial leverage decreased to 1.16x in FY12 (FY11: 1.81x; FY10: 3.52x) and interest coverage remained high at 5.26x (FY11: 5.04x).

The ratings are also supported by the consolidated entity's five-decade-long presence in the corporate travel management (CTM) industry and its established relationships with diverse corporate clients.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the consolidated entity's high working capital requirements, its lower EBIDTA margin than large industry peers', and the sector's low-entry barriers. Fitch notes that the CTM industry is characterised by high working capital requirements with normally a credit period of around 40 days extended to customers. Payments to airlines are made on a fortnightly basis on average and may become weekly by December 2012.

ATB is prone to the cyclicality in the travel industry and would be adversely affected in case of a similar economic downturn as was seen in FY09. However, it would be less affected than its peers by small cyclical variations in the industry as ATB has a diversified customer base with its top 10 customers being from different sectors and also contributing only around 45% to total revenue. Also, as the company caters to corporate clients, it is not affected by volatility of retail customer demand.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include consolidated net adjusted debt/ EBITDA below 1x on a sustained basis from a significant improvement in operating margins.

Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action include consolidated net adjusted debt/ EBITDA above 2x on a sustained basis due to a significant decline in operating margins.

Rating actions on ATB's bank facilities:

- INR76m non-fund-based working capital limits: upgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A3+(ind)' from 'Fitch A3(ind)'

- INR154m fund-based working capital limits: upgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A3+(ind)' from 'Fitch A3(ind)'