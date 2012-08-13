(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based travel services provider Routes Travel
Limited's (RTL) National Long-Term Rating to 'Fitch BBB(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The
Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.
The upgrade reflects the significant and sustained improvement in the credit metrics of RTL
and its parent Air Travel Bureau Limited ('Fitch BBB(ind)'/Stable) due to growth in their
profitability and revenue over FY10-FY12. Fitch has taken a consolidated view of RTL and ATB
while arriving at the ratings given the strong operational linkages between the two entities.
Provisional results of FY12 indicate around 29% yoy increase in consolidated revenue to
INR543m with EBITDA margins remaining significantly higher than FY10 levels at around 33% (FY11:
35%; FY10: 24%). The company follows the policy of booking only its commission on tickets sold
and therefore the actual gross turnover (total value of ticket sales to corporate clients) was
much higher at INR6.56bn for FY12 (FY11: INR5.06bn; FY10: INR3.53bn). Consolidated net profit
also increased significantly to INR92m in FY12 (FY11: INR77m; FY10: INR27m). Consequently, net
financial leverage decreased to 1.16x in FY12 (FY11: 1.81x; FY10: 3.52x) and interest coverage
remained high at 5.26x (FY11: 5.04x).
The ratings are also supported by the consolidated entity's five-decade-long presence in the
corporate travel management (CTM) industry and its established relationships with diverse
corporate clients.
The ratings are, however, constrained by the consolidated entity's high working capital
requirements, its lower EBIDTA margin than large industry peers', and the sector's low entry
barriers. Fitch notes that the CTM industry is characterised by high working capital
requirements with normally a credit period of around 40 days extended to customers. Payments to
airlines are made on a fortnightly basis on average and may become weekly by December 2012.
RTL is prone to the cyclicality in the travel industry and would be adversely affected in
case of a similar downturn as was seen in FY09. However, it would be less affected than its
peers by small cyclical variations in the industry as RTL has a diversified customer base with
its top 10 customers being from different sectors and also contributing around 50% to total
revenue. Also, as the company caters to corporate clients, it is not affected by volatility of
retail customer demand.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include consolidated
net adjusted debt/ EBITDA below 1x on a sustained basis from a significant improvement in
operating margins.
Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action include consolidated
net adjusted debt/ EBITDA above 2x on a sustained basis due to a significant decline in
operating margins.
Rating actions on RTL's bank facilities:
- INR30m non-fund-based working capital limits: upgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch
BBB(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A3+(ind)' from 'Fitch A3(ind)'
- INR130m fund-based working capital limits: upgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB(ind)'
from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A3+(ind)' from 'Fitch A3(ind)'