OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the latest available information and have made no adjustment to the current ratings ('AAA') on AXA Bank Europe SCF (Societe de Credit Foncier) and all series of covered bonds (series 1, series 2, and series 3) issued under it.

-- The outlook for all of the series of covered bonds issued under the program is stable.

-- We have subsequently withdrawn our ratings on AXA Bank Europe SCF covered bond program and all the series of covered bonds issued under it (series 1, series 2, and series 3), at the issuer's request.

-- Due to an administrative error, we did not withdraw our rating on series 2 in April 2011 when series was called by the issuer. We have now withdrawn the rating on this series and have corrected this in our database and related information sources.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its 'AAA' credit ratings on AXA Bank Europe SCF covered bond program and all series of covered bonds issued under it, at the issuer's request (see list below).

Today's rating action follow a review of the most current asset and cash flow information the issuer has provided to us. The data we analyzed were as of Sept. 30, 2011. As of that date, the cover pool comprised EUR1.5 billion of assets. There are currently two series of covered bonds outstanding in an equivalent amount of EUR1.25 billion.

Following the application of our five-step criteria process for rating covered bonds, we have assessed the current asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk measure, the program's categorization, the maximum potential covered bond ratings uplift, the cash flow and market value risk, and the credit enhancement provided (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).

As a result of this analysis, we have determined the maximum potential rating uplift for AXA Bank Europe SCF covered bond program to be seven notches above Axa Bank Europe S.A.'s (A+/Watch Neg/A-1) long-term rating of 'A+'. This is based on a program categorization of "1" and an ALMM classification of "low".

Our stable outlook on the covered bonds reflects the current levels of overcollateralization in the pool, the issuer credit rating on Axa Bank Europe, and the fact that, all else being equal, if the ALMM category were to increase, the 'AAA' rating could be maintained.

We have subsequently withdrawn our ratings on AXA Bank Europe SCF covered bond program and all series issued under it, at the issuer's request.

Due to an administrative error, we did not withdraw our rating on series 2 in April 2011 when series was called by the issuer. We have now withdrawn the rating on this series and have corrected this in our database and related information sources.

RATINGS LIST

Rating

Program/ To From

Country: Covered bond type

RATINGS WITHDRAWN

AXA Bank Europe SCF

Series 1 NR AAA/Stable

Series 2 NR AAA/Stable

Series 3 NR AAA/Stable

France: Legislation-Enabled Covered Bonds (Obligations Foncieres)

NR--Not rated.