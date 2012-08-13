(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 13 -
Ratings -- PT Bumi Resources Tbk. --------------------------------- 13-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Oil and gas
exploration
services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Aug-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
30-Oct-2009 BB/-- BB/--
