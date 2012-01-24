(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 24 -
OVERVIEW
-- Performance since closing in November 2010 has remained
stable.
-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A
notes.
-- We have subsequently withdrawn our rating in Royal Street
NV-SA compartment Royal Street-2, at the issuer's request.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA
(sf)' credit rating on Royal Street NV-SA compartment Royal
Street-2's class A notes. We have subsequently withdrawn our
rating on the class A notes, at the issuer's request.
Prior to our withdrawal of a rating, we review the rating on
the relevant notes. Our analysis of the collateral indicates
stable arrears and low levels of defaults. The reserve fund
remains fully funded and has never been drawn.
The transaction is currently in line with our 2010
counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting
Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6,
2010). Therefore, our recent CreditWatch negative placement of
our rating on AXA Bank Europe S.A. (A+/Watch Neg/A-1) did not
affect our rating on the class A notes (see "Various European
Insurers Placed On CreditWatch Negative Following Recent
Sovereign Rating Actions," published on Dec. 9, 2011).
Taking these factors into account, we have affirmed our
rating on the class A notes.
We have subsequently withdrawn our rating on Royal Street
NV-SA compartment Royal Street-2's class A notes (the sole class
of rated notes), at the issuer's request.
Royal Street NV-SA compartment Royal Street-2 is a Belgian
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction that
closed in November 2010, securitizing prime, residential
mortgages originated by AXA Bank Europe.
