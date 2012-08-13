Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Bumi's financial performance is likely to remain stretched for the rating over the next 12 months in the absence of timely and meaningful debt reduction. We believe that lower-than-expected production and profitability will exacerbate the effects of the high interest burden on Bumi's cash flows over the next 18 months at least.

Our expectation that Bumi's ratio of FFO to debt will not significantly improve in the next 12 months is a key consideration for a possible downgrade. We could downgrade Bumi if the company fails to reduce debt by at least US$500 million (excluding accrued redemption premiums). We could also lower the rating if the company engages in inter-company or related-party transactions that weaken its cash generation capacity.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Bumi's capital structure and cash flow improve significantly. We believe this could happen if the company reduces debt by US$500 million or more and if production growth and profitability are better than we currently expect. The outlook revision assumes that Bumi uses its cash flow from any asset sales as well as its free operating cash flow to reduce debt.

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

PT Bumi Resources Tbk.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB/Negative/--

ASEAN Scale Rating axBB/-- axBB+/--

Bumi Capital Pte. Ltd.

Senior Secured BB- BB

Bumi Investment Pte. Ltd.

Senior Secured BB- BB