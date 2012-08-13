(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd. --------- 13-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: India

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Dec-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The rating on India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd. (IIFCL) reflects the company's position as the nodal agency for the government of India (unsolicited ratings BBB-/Negative/A-3) for promoting the long-term financing of infrastructure projects. IIFCL benefits from government ownership and support, including the use of sovereign guarantees, capital injections, and issuance of tax-free bonds. Uncertainties relating to IIFCL's start-up nature and the long-term viability of its public policy mandate temper these strengths.

In our opinion, IIFCL plays a critical role for, and is integrally linked to, the government. We therefore expect the likelihood of extraordinary government support to be almost certain, should the need arise. In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities, we have therefore equalized the rating on the company to the sovereign rating.