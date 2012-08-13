(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 13 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Mediterranean & Gulf Cooperative Insurance and 13-Aug-2012
Reinsurance Co.
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Saudi Arabia
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-May-2011 A-/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Riyadh-based Mediterranean & Gulf Cooperative Insurance &
Reinsurance Co. (MedGulf KSA) reflect the company's strong domestic business
position in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), its strong current and
prospective operating performance, and its similarly strong, cash-orientated
investment strategies and liquidity. Partially offsetting factors include our
assessment of capitalization as a relative analytic weakness--it is good,
rather than strong. More generally, the rating is constrained by the economic
and industry risks of operating in a single market, which is particularly
concentrated around two lines of domestic business: medical and motor. The KSA
insurance sector is regionally important and still growing, but increasingly
competitive.
Technically, MedGulf KSA is a start-up company--we define a start-up as one
with less than five full years of operation--and has been fully operational
only since Jan. 1, 2009. However, MedGulf KSA has considerably benefitted from
its acquisition of the large, profitable portfolio of KSA-related assets and
underwriting built up since 1972 by its offshore predecessor and now-core
shareholder, Mediterranean & Gulf Insurance & Reinsurance Co. B.S.C. (c)
(MedGulf Bahrain) (unrated). This portfolio acquisition accelerated MedGulf
KSA to its current position as the second-largest of over 30 companies in the
KSA insurance sector. It is particularly strong in group medical and other
commercial lines of business.
Operating performance at MedGulf KSA is also strong and we expect it to remain
so. Its net combined ratios--claims and expenses relative to retained premium
income--are typically below 90%, implying robust underwriting profitability.
This more than offsets the currently low yields available on the strong,
largely cash-based investment portfolio. MedGulf KSA is also establishing a
track record of impressive, overall comprehensive net income; it reported a
net result for 2011 of Saudi Arabian riyal (SAR) 204.9 million (US$54.6
million). Consequently, our base-case analysis for the company also
anticipates continuing strong performance ratios, including return on revenues
above 10%, and return on equity (ROE) above 12% relative to reported
shareholders' equity.
Capitalization at MedGulf KSA is likely to remain good, in our opinion--the
company reported SAR1,043.8 million of shareholders' equity in the latest,
end-June 2012 interim accounts. We deduct SAR480.0 million for goodwill as
part of our analysis, leaving SAR563.8 million. This capital position should
be compared with what we expect to be net premium written (NPW) for the whole
of 2012 of approaching SAR2.3 billion. Although we have a base-case
expectation of future premium growth of at least 15% a year, this is not
expected to significantly dilute risk-based capital adequacy. Shareholders'
funds will, in our view, continue to be reinforced by retained earnings and
ongoing prudential management of the solvency position through low-risk
investment strategies and conservative use of reinsurance.
MedGulf KSA's equity is controlled by MedGulf Bahrain (40.5%). A further 19.0%
is held by Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB; A-/Stable/--), 3.0% by Lebanon-based
MedGulf S.A.L. (not rated), and 12.5% by various other core investors. The
balance of 25% is widely held by local investors in Saudi Arabia following
MedGulf KSA's initial public offering on the Riyadh Tadawul stock exchange in
March 2007.
Outlook
The stable outlook indicates our belief that MedGulf KSA will successfully
maintain and potentially further reinforce its strong competitive position in
the Saudi Arabian insurance sector through improved regional representation,
while maintaining its strong technical and overall operating performance, and
at least good overall capitalization. In particular, we expect prospective net
combined ratios to only occasionally rise significantly above 90%. Meanwhile,
return on revenues is likely to average 10% or more, and return on equity to
exceed 12% generally. We anticipate that investment strategies will remain
prudent and strongly cash-orientated.
We could take positive rating action if modeled risk-based capital outcomes
improve to sustainably strong levels. Alternatively, we could take a negative
action if capital ratios weaken significantly relative to growing business
volumes, or if narrowing margins cause operating performance to fall
repeatedly below our base-case expectations.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
-- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004
-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010