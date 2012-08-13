(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Edison Spa's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings to 'BB' from 'BB-' and affirmed the Short-term IDR at 'B'. All ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Positive.

The rating is based on a standalone rating of 'BB-' and a one-notch uplift reflecting the linkage with Electricite de France (EDF; 'A+/Stable') in accordance with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Linkage methodology. The upgrade follows the successful completion of the mandatory tender offer (MTO) launched on Edison's listed minority shares by EDF as last step to complete the shareholders restructuring transaction executed in Q212 through the unwinding of Edison's holding company. As a result of the successful MTO procedure, EDF now owns 98% of Edison's share capital.

The standalone rating is currently constrained by leverage, liquidity pressure and deteriorated business risk profile. The increase in leverage was driven by a weak and protracted adverse operating environment that has resulted in a severe compression of profit margins of Edison's electricity activities. Declining electricity and gas demand, and the spread between the long-term and spot gas price are Edison's main challenges to restore adequate cash flow generation and improve credit metrics.

Pressure on liquidity remains, despite the short-term relief provided by the cash proceeds received from the sale of the Edipower's equity stake and the reimbursement of the shareholders' loan to Edipower. The renegotiation of parameters of long-term gas contracts for both past unbalances and the future would contribute to restore Edison's investment grade business profile characteristics.

Off-setting these negative drivers is the successful restructuring of the shareholding group. Edison now benefits from the presence of a single and financially strong shareholder that, in the absence of clear contradicting signals, will support the rating.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Edison's Outlook is Positive. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to a rating upgrade. Future developments that may lead to a positive rating action include:

POSITIVE:

- Improvement of standalone rating if the projected funds from operations (FFO) net leverage ratio is below 4.5x and FFO interest coverage at or above 4.0x in the medium term as a result of revised strategic plan and/or successful renegotiation of gas contracts.

- Improvement of electricity and gas market conditions leading to recovering of plants capacity utilisation and improvement of cash flow based metrics as per the above guidance.

- Improvement of the liquidity position: Fitch expects Edison to restore adequate committed credit lines covering as minimum next 12-months' maturities and projected free cash flow shortages.

- Increase of notching uplift for shareholder' support should Edison's new business plan include stronger legal (including financial support), operational and strategic ties than anticipated.

Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative pressure on Edison's ratings include:

NEGATIVE:

- Weaker than anticipated macroeconomic environment leading to lower revenues and erosion of earnings' margins causing pressure on cash flow based metrics such as FFO net adjusted leverage in excess of 5.0x on a sustained basis and/or FFO interest cover below 3.5x.

- Liquidity position below minimum of 12 months maturities coverage without parent support;

- Weakening of legal (including financial support), operational and strategic ties with EDF leading to loss of rating uplift for parent support.

For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here