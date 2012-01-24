(Agency corrects the version issued earlier today to clearly state that the Outlook on Andhra Bank has been revised to Negative from Stable. An amended version follows) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Andhra Bank's (AB) Outlook to Negative from Stable while affirming its National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA+(ind)' and National Short-Term rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. The rating on AB's lower tier 2 subordinated bonds is consistent with the approach taken for other similar performing securities based on Fitch's criteria. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's concerns on AB's significantly deteriorated asset quality following its migration to system-generated non-performing loans (NPLs) and on its corporate loan book where concentration risk to certain structurally weak sectors (e.g. power, state electricity boards, iron and steel) has considerably grown in the last 18 months. This could pose future asset quality challenges though sector-specific NPL ratios remain low - also partly due to restructuring. That being said, AB's ability to manage asset quality has been its important credit strength in the past, even offsetting structural issues such as regional concentration and high dependence on wholesale deposits.

Management expects to recover a significant portion of the (incremental) slippages during the last 18 months; though the system migration has highlighted weaknesses in the operations of managing and monitoring of small accounts - given that priority sector loans contributed nearly 80% to the incremental NPLs. AB's asset quality as of H1FY12 (end-September 2011) is among the weakest in its peer group, considering both a high gross NPL ratio (H1FY12: 2.7%; FY11: 1.4%; FY10: 0.9%) and sharply reduced specific loan loss provision cover (H1FY12: 45.4%; FY11: 72.2%; FY10: 80.3%). Deterioration in asset quality from the current levels, from slower-than-expected recoveries and/or rising NPLs (including a large-scale restructuring) in the corporate book, would lead to a ratings downgrade.

AB's capital position is somewhat modest, considering the sharp rise in its net NPL-to-equity (H1FY12: 15.1%; FY11: 4.3%) and heightened concentration risk to structurally weak sectors - though slightly better than lower- rated peers. At H1FY12 - excluding half yearly profits - Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and total CAR stood at 8.8% and 13.1%, respectively, which factors in an equity injection of INR11.7bn by the government in FY11. However, should NPLs continue to rise or large provisions be incurred in some of the structurally weak sectors, AB's capital buffer can be compromised, which may also lead to a ratings downgrade.

Funding profile largely remains stable with current and savings accounts at around 29% for FY10-FY11. The high dependence on term deposits is a more structural phenomenon for regional banks - with their growing reliance towards bulk and certificates of deposits (CDs) during periods of high growth. However, AB has managed this well so far. Management has indicated Fitch to have reduced bulk and CDs to 27% of total deposits as at H1FY12 from 32% in FY11.

The following ratings of AB have been affirmed:

- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch AA+(ind)'; Outlook Negative

- National Short-Term rating: 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- National fixed deposit programme: 'Fitch tAAA(ind)'

- INR15bn lower tier 2 subordinated bonds: 'Fitch AA+(ind)'

- INR40bn certificates of deposits programme: 'Fitch A1+(ind)'