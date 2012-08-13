(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned E-Carat, Compartment No. 4's upcoming issue of class A
and B notes expected ratings as follows:
EUR350.0m class A notes, due July 2020: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable,
EUR24.1m class B notes, due July 2020: 'AA-sf(exp)'; Outlook Stable,
EUR21.4m Subordinated Note, NR(exp)
The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the originators'
underwriting and servicing procedures, the agency's expectations of future asset
performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal
structure.
The final ratings will be contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to the information already received and a satisfactory review of
legal opinions to support the agency's analytical approach.
The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of loan receivables
originated by GMAC Bank GmbH (GMACB; 'BB-'/'B'/Rating Watch Negative) within
Germany. The transaction is static and will amortise from closing in sequential
order, thus resulting in additional credit protection over time.
The credit enhancement for class A and class B is 13.4% and 7.3% respectively.
It is provided by asset overcollateralization through the discounted asset
balance of EUR395.5m in excess of the class A and class B notes, and the
liquidity reserve of EUR7.48m. The liquidity reserve can be used to cover
shortfalls for the payment of senior items, interest swap payments, and interest
on the A and B notes. The liquidity reserve also provides credit support to the
notes, since amounts released through its amortisation can be used to cure
potential principal losses during the life of the transaction. The liquidity
reserve is also available to amortise the notes once all the assets are matured.
In addition, the transaction benefits from excess spread in excess of 2.7% p.a.
The preliminary portfolio consists of 36,162 loan contracts. The share of new
car loans is 91%, while used car loans make up 9% of the preliminary pool. 87%
of the pool (by balance) is exposed to private clients, whereas 13% are
corporate clients. A significant portion of the total pool balance consists of
balloon loans (85%) that contain a balloon payment to be paid at contract
maturity.
Fitch has identified and analysed four sub-pools with different performance
behaviour: balloon loans for financing new cars, balloon loans for financing
used cars, amortising loans for financing new cars and amortising loans for
financing used cars. The agency has derived one loss base case of 0.60% that is
based on the total book loss data in consideration of the portfolio composition.
Fitch has also considered the additional risks arising from the balloon loans.
Considering the share of the balloon portion of 45% of the preliminary pool, the
agency derived balloon loss amounts of 1.89% in an 'AAAsf" and 1.15% in an
'AA-sf' scenario.
Fitch notes that the transaction benefits from an appointed back-up servicer
(Sitel) which commits to act as the replacement servicer upon termination of the
servicing agreement. In practice Sitel is currently in charge of the servicing
of GMACB's loan portfolio for up to 120 days in arrears and in Fitch's opinion
the appointment of Sitel as servicer would not have any major impact on loan
collections.
E-Carat S.A. is a Luxembourg-based securitisation vehicle. Compartment No. 4 is
the fourth compartment of the issuer. This is the first E-Carat S.A.
securitisation to be rated by Fitch.
A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress
and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to
prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.
For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to
here