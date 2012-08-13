Fitch Rates Indonesia's JPY Bonds 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia's Japanese yen-denominated bonds a final rating of 'BBB-'. The bonds will mature in June 2020 (JPY40 billion), 2022 (JPY50 billion) and 2024 (JPY10 billion). The final rating replaces the expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)' that Fitch assigned on 31 May 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bond rating is in line with Indonesia's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of