(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Allahabad Bank (AllBank) to Stable from Positive while affirming its National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA(ind)'. AllBank's INR5.2bn lower tier II subordinated debt has been affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)'.

The Outlook revision reflects AllBank's increased vulnerability to stressed assets in sectors such as power/state electricity boards and aviation, whose financial performance has been steadily deteriorating. This is not in line with Fitch's earlier expectation of an improvement in the bank's asset quality.

The ratings are supported by Fitch's expectation of continued moderate support from the bank's ultimate owner - the Government of India (GOI, a 58% stake), given its position as India's 13th largest government bank and a strong regional franchise in the northern and eastern parts of the country with an increasing pan-India presence. AllBank's robust profitability and reasonably strong funding and liquidity profiles also support its ratings.

AllBank's gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio continued to increase moderately through the six months ended September 2011 (H1FY12: 1.77%), FY11 (1.74%) and FY10 (1.69%) due to increased delinquencies in agriculture, service and retail sectors. While incremental NPLs slowed down in H1FY12 to INR6.7bn from INR17.5bn in end-FY11, Fitch expects a continued increase in delinquencies especially in small industry and mid-corporate segment (in line with the banking system) as the macroeconomic environment deteriorates.

Profit margins remain strong on account of higher yields (around 10%) on its loan book (oriented to mid/small corporate) coupled with reasonable deposit costs on account of its strong funding profile. The bank's bulk deposits (around 18% of total liabilities), which are generally of very short tenure (one to three months), also helped in maintaining interest margins over 3% in H1FY12. In addition, profitability benefits from a reasonable fees income (fees income to total operating income: around 15% in H1FY12) and a moderate cost to income ratio (H1FY12: 40.5%, FY11: 38.5%).

However, AllBank's return on average assets (RoAA) is likely to trend around 1% over the near- to medium-term. This is due to rising credit costs arising out of higher NPLs and the possible restructuring of a significant proportion of the bank's loans to state electricity companies (around 5%-7% of gross loans) especially to state electricity companies in UP and Rajasthan. Moreover, the bank will also slow down its growth and focus more on lower yielding, better-rated corporates. Deposit costs may also rise as the bank competes for deregulated savings deposits.

AllBank's capitalization is modest. Tier 1 ratio stood at 8.9% in H1FY12 and the bank received INR6.7bn from GOI in FY11. Further capital injection from GOI is likely in FY12 or FY13. Although capitalization is still lower than some government banks', management intends to slow down its growth over FY12 (16% loan growth in H1FY12, 30% in FY11) to protect AllBank's capital buffer. That being said, Fitch believes that GOI will enhance the current level of AllBank's capital especially in case of a large credit loss and maintain its Tier 1 ratio above 8%.

Funding remains robust on account of AllBank's strong regional franchise in northern and eastern parts of the country and expanding pan India presence (2,441 branches as at H1FY12), allowing it to mobilize retail deposits. Retail deposits (including retail term and low-cost current and savings account (CASA)) contribute over 77% to total liabilities. The bank has no significant liquidity mismatches over the first four time buckets, and mismatches in other buckets are mitigated by its portfolio of INR110bn of excess statutory securities. CASA ratio is likely to decline in the near- to medium-term as it becomes more difficult to mobilize deregulated savings deposits. Fitch expects AllBank's funding and liquidity profile to be comfortable over the near- to medium-term.

The ratings will be upgraded if AllBank demonstrates a consistent and material improvement in its asset quality while maintaining its robust funding and profitability. A ratings downgrade is unlikely over the near- to medium-term due to Fitch's expectation of continued government support.