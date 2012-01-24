(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' latest European CLO Performance Index Report highlighted several changes in performance metrics in October 2011. Senior overcollateralization (OC) ratio test cushions experienced increases for four vintages, and a decrease for only one vintage. However, the percentage of assets rated in the 'CCC' category and the percentage of defaulted assets in the underlying portfolio signaled mix performance for European CLOs.

The report features observations on the performance trends of European collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), which include:

-- Senior and subordinate OC test cushions: All but one of the European CLO cohorts (2005) experienced increases in their reported senior OC ratio cushions. Junior OC ratio test cushions showed a decrease for the 2004 cohort, but increases for the 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008 vintages.

-- Three of the European CLO vintages (2006, 2007, and 2008) tracked in our index reported increases in the percentage of defaulted assets in October 2011. The 2004 and 2005 cohorts reported decreases.

-- The number of transactions reported to be failing their senior OC tests remained the same as that reported in September. However, the number of transactions reported to be failing their junior OC ratio tests increased.

-- 'CCC' rated assets: Three of the European CLO Performance Index vintages (2006, 2007, and 2008) reported decreases in the percentage of assets rated in the 'CCC' category. The 2004 and 2005 vintages reported decreases in the same statistic.

Our European CLO Performance Index Report provides aggregate performance statistics across most of our rated European cash flow CLO transactions backed primarily by corporate loans. We provide this information to help market participants track the overall performance of European cash flow CLO transactions and to benchmark the performance of the transactions they follow against the performance of cohorts of similar deals.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- October 2011 European CLO Performance Index Report: Increases In Senior OC Ratio Cushions And A Reduction In The Number Of Transactions Failing Junior OC Tests, Jan. 24, 2012