Jan 24 -
-- The Netherlands-based integrated logistics services
provider CEVA Group PLC (CEVA) is proposing to issue new senior
notes, and to convert into equity about EUR860 million of debt
held by its controlling shareholder Apollo Global Management,
LLC.
-- The proposed refinancing and debt-to-equity conversion
would reduce CEVA's debt and improve its debt maturity profile
and financial flexibility, in our view.
-- We are placing the 'B-' long-term rating on CreditWatch
with positive implications.
-- We are assigning a 'B+' issue rating to the proposed $300
million first-lien senior secured notes due 2017 and a 'B-'
issue rating to the proposed $665 million-equivalent senior
unsecured notes ($525 million of which will be offered to
investors and $140 million-equivalent will be subscribed by
CEVA's controlling shareholder) due 2020, both to be issued by
CEVA.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it placed its
'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on Netherlands-based
integrated logistics services provider CEVA Group PLC (CEVA) on
CreditWatch with positive implications.
We also placed on CreditWatch Positive the following:
-- The 'B' issue ratings on the $1.5 billion-equivalent
senior secured bank facilities and the existing $450 million
first-lien senior secured notes due 2017 issued by CEVA. The
recovery rating on these facilities and notes is '2', indicating
our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event
of a payment default.
-- The 'CCC+' issue ratings on the $210 million 1.5-lien
secured notes due 2016, the $702 million junior-priority senior
secured notes due 2018, the EUR11 million and EUR266 million
senior unsecured notes due 2014, and the EUR73 million senior
unsecured notes due 2018. The recovery rating on these
instruments remains '5', indicating our expectation of modest
(10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
-- The 'CCC' issue ratings on CEVA's senior subordinated
notes, comprising an EUR81 million tranche due 2016 and a EUR57
million tranche due 2018. The recovery rating remains at '6',
indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in
the event of a payment default.
At the same time, we assigned a 'B+' issue rating to the
proposed $300 million first-lien senior secured notes due 2017
to be issued by CEVA. We have assigned a recovery rating of '2'
to these notes. We further assigned a 'B-' issue rating to the
new proposed $665 million-equivalent senior unsecured notes due
2020 to be issued by CEVA. Of this total, $525 million will be
offered to investors and a $140 million-equivalent will be
subscribed by Apollo Global Management, LLC, CEVA's controlling
shareholder. The notes have been assigned a recovery rating of
'5'.
The CreditWatch placement reflects CEVA's plans to refinance
its upcoming debt maturities, most importantly bank loans
maturing in 2013, and to convert into equity about EUR860
million of debt held by Apollo Global Management, LLC, CEVA's
controlling shareholder.
In our view, a successful completion of these proposed
transactions will reduce CEVA's financial leverage, and thereby
its cash interest costs. It would also enhance the company's
financial flexibility, eliminating major debt maturities until
2015. We therefore anticipate raising the rating on CEVA to 'B'
from 'B-' once these transactions are completed.
Based on our preliminary assessment of the benefits of the
proposed transactions and our expectations of CEVA's improving
operating performance, we could raise the rating by one notch to
'B' soon after completion of the transactions. If however, CEVA
fails to complete the proposed transactions, we could affirm the
rating at 'B-'.