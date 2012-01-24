Jan 24 -

-- The earnings of U.K.-based clothing retailer Matalan have declined further as a result of strong competition and higher input costs.

-- This has caused the company's credit metrics to weaken.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Missouri TopCo Ltd., the parent company of Matalan, to negative from stable, and affirming our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that in the challenging environment for U.K. retailers, an ongoing deterioration in earnings could put additional strain on Matalan's liquidity and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on Missouri TopCo Ltd., the parent company of U.K.-based clothing retailer Matalan, to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on Missouri TopCo.

In addition, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue rating on the GBP250 million senior secured notes issued by Matalan Finance Ltd. and our 'CCC+' issue rating on Matalan Finance's GBP225 million senior unsecured notes.

The outlook revision reflects further deterioration in Matalan's operating performance and credit metrics in the context of a challenging macroeconomic environment for U.K. retailers. Matalan's earnings have been impaired by pressure on gross margins from strong competition, discounting of stock to maintain sales, and the impact that higher cotton prices in 2010 and 2011 have had on Matalan's input costs.

According to Matalan's financial results for the nine months to Nov. 27, 2011, last-12-month reported EBITDA has fallen 37% to GBP101.6 million, from GBP160.1 million in the corresponding period the previous year. Top-line revenues have remained stable thanks to promotional activities. However, Matalan's strategy of maintaining sales, preserving cash flow, and reducing inventory has been at the expense of profits.

For the financial year ending Feb. 28, 2012, we anticipate revenues of about GBP1.1 billion and reported EBITDA of about GBP90 million. We forecast that Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA will be about 6.9x, up from 5.3x a year earlier, and commensurate with our assessment of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Adjusted EBITDA interest coverage will be about 1.5x, and on the borderline of our guidance for the current rating. As a mitigating factor, free operating cash flow (FOCF) remains positive, and Matalan will have about GBP80 million cash on hand at the end of financial 2012.

In our base-case scenario for Matalan, we foresee the tough environment for U.K. retailers continuing throughout 2012. We think that top-line sales are likely to remain flat and that gross margins will remain under pressure from strong competition. In the second half of the financial year ending Feb. 28, 2013, we think there is likely to be a gradual improvement in gross margins as the fall in cotton prices from their peak in March 2011 takes affect. We forecast a slight improvement in reported EBITDA to about GBP100 million, but with no material improvement in credit metrics. Downside risks remain if operating performance does not stabilize against a difficult economic backdrop for U.K. consumers.

In our view, any further deterioration in earnings may impair Matalan's financial flexibility, and its debt servicing, due to its highly leveraged capital structure. This is in the context of a challenging operating environment for U.K. retailers.

We could lower the rating if Matalan's operating performance deteriorates further or if its liquidity position weakens. This could primarily result from: reported EBITDA falling to less than GBP90 million, with adjusted EBITDA interest coverage of sustainably less than 1.5x; or an inability to renegotiate the RCF with adequate (15%-30%) headroom under its financial covenants.

We could revise the outlook to stable if margins and earnings improve on the back of low-single-digit revenue growth and lower input costs. A revision of the outlook to stable depends on Matalan maintaining adjusted EBITDA interest coverage of more than 1.5x.

