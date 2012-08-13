(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 13 - New regulations on reinsurance protection for domestic insurance companies could
raise insurance and operational risks for Kazakh insurers, says Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today in the report "Kazakh Insurers Face New Regulatory Hurdles."
The new rules, which came into force in May this year, encourage insurance
companies to place risks with foreign reinsurers with a financial strength
rating of 'A' or higher and introduce local market placement requirements.
They also stipulate a change in insurers' minimum statutory solvency margin,
which discourages them from placing a risk with an insurer rated below 'A-'.
The rules furthermore increase insurers' minimum retention requirements.
"In our opinion, the shift to 'A-' or higher rated reinsurers means insurers
will be restricted in their choice of who to place risks with, as the process
to offer business to companies with lower ratings is very complicated and will
add strong pressure to solvency margins," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Viktor Nikolskiy. "We also believe that reinsurance costs for Kazakh
insurers will increase, as reinsurers rated in the 'A' category are more
expensive than those that companies previously used."
Furthermore, due to the rating restrictions, we expect the Russian reinsurance
market, which historically has been the natural choice for the placement of
Kazakh risks, will now be closed. Most Russian reinsurers are rated below the
local currency rating of 'BBB+' that Standard & Poor's currently assigns to
the Russian sovereign.
"Due to the specific nature of Kazakh risks, companies could face a situation
of scarce capacity for some of these risks in the London market, which has
limited knowledge of regional characteristics," said Mr. Nikolskiy. "If not
properly agreed in the policy wording with reinsurers, the new rating
requirements could also create significant problems if their reinsurer was
downgraded below 'A' by at least one rating agency."
We believe that increased retention could also create a significant
accumulation of risks, in particular those related to the Almaty cresta zone,
because a significant amount of property risks on the market are exposed to
this risk and the regulation stipulates an increase in local system-wide
retention levels.
Although we consider the upside from these new rules as limited, we
nevertheless believe they provide stronger controls to prevent capital flight
by restricting all scheme business in reinsurance.