Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Greene King Finance Plc's (Greene King) notes, removed them from RWN and assigned a Stable Outlook to the class A and AB notes and a Negative Outlook to the class B notes. The notes were placed on RWN following the agency's update of its Whole Business Securitisation Criteria (dated 12 August 2011). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The affirmation is driven mainly by the transaction's resilient performance over the past three years despite the difficult trading climate for pubs with, more recently, the combined estate October 2011 trailing-12-month (TTM) EBITDA increasing by 1.2%. The resulting actual free cash flow debt service cover ratios (FCF DSCRs) for the class A, AB and B notes to maturity are solid for their ratings at 1.8x, 1.7x and 1.5x, respectively (which are aligned with Fitch's updated FCF DSCR thresholds for the pub sector). The Negative Outlook on the class B notes reflects the proximity of their base case actual FCF DSCR to the investment grade threshold, in addition to their greater volatility and exposure to the ongoing weakness in the UK economy and its effect on consumer discretionary spending.

Securitised group performance has been driven by revenue growth in the managed division and stabilisation of the tenanted estate. Managed revenue growth has been achieved by increasing food sales (YTD January 17 2012: 6.3% LFL), which now contribute 40% to total managed revenue, reflecting management's effective strategy adaptation in response to the persistent challenging trading environment of the past few years. Cost-cutting measures in relation to food procurement, energy usage and suppliers contract negotiations have also contributed to revenue growth. Fitch expects full year FY11/12 managed EBITDA growth of 1.5%.

Tenanted estate performance has stabilised during the past two years with October 2011 and 2010 TTM EBITDA per pub growth of 3.1% and 2.2%, respectively. Results have been driven by increased focus on tenant strategy support, effective use of negotiation opportunities provided by the short-term tenancy agreements (giving greater control over the pubs' operations), and divestment of underperforming pubs. Greene King has also developed a franchise offer (23 currently operating), which further enhances its operational control over its assets. Fitch still remains cautious as to whether positive EBITDA growth can be maintained in the tenanted estate for the rest of FY11/12. However, 0.5% EBITDA growth (TTM yoy) at the end of H111/12 suggests it is possible.

Fitch expects that the relatively high quality estate and proven management will continue to deliver a stable performance over the next two years, and in the medium term EBITDA is forecast to grow marginally (three-year CAGR: 0.25%, driven by the managed division) despite a gradually declining EBITDA margin. However, Fitch remains cautious about the pub sector in general, which remains exposed to the negative effects of reduced consumer discretionary spending, changes in customer behaviour, continued competition from the off-trade, government austerity measures, rising commodity prices and further exposure to alcohol taxation.

Greene King is a whole business securitisation of a portfolio of 535 managed as well as 1,402 tenanted and leased (referred to as tenanted) pubs located in England, Scotland and Wales (as of December 2011). The securitised pubs represent around 80% of Greene King Group's pub portfolio and are considered a representative sample of the total estate.

Fitch used its UK whole business securitisation criteria to review the transaction structure, financial data and cash flow projections.

The rating actions are as follows:

GBP150.0m class A1 floating rate notes due 2031: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; removed from Rating Watch Negative

GBP259.2m class A2 fixed rate notes due 2031: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; removed from Rating Watch Negative

GBP120.6m class A3 floating rate notes due 2021: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; removed from Rating Watch Negative

GBP258.9m class A4 fixed rate notes due 2034: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; removed from Rating Watch Negative

GBP272.8m class A5 floating rate notes due 2033: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; removed from Rating Watch Negative

GBP60.0m class AB1 floating rate notes due 2036: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; removed from Rating Watch Negative

GBP120.9m class B1 fixed rate notes due 2034: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative; removed from Rating Watch Negative

GBP99.9m class B2 floating rate notes due 2036: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative; removed from Rating Watch Negative