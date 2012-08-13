(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Uttam
Galva Steels Ltd.'s (UGSL) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its National
Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch A(ind)'. A list of additional
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The Outlook revision reflects UGSL's continuing high financial leverage levels
of above 4x (FY12 (year end March): 5x, FY11: 4.9x) due to its higher debt
levels (INR27.97bn, INR22.71bn). This is driven by its debt-led capex of
INR6.2bn towards addition of downstream production facilities, technological and
other process improvements and de-bottlenecking existing facilities.
Fitch notes that while FY12 financial leverage has exceeded the negative
guideline of 4.0x, the improved production facilities will lead to an
improvement in the business profile of the company. This, according to the
agency, is expected to help UGSL mitigate profitability pressures during FY13
and contribute to higher profitability thereafter. Fitch expects UGSL's net
financial leverage to improve in FY13 to below 4.5x and hereafter to below 4x
levels driven by its strong profitability supported by an improving business
profile and absence of any large capex.
The ratings reflect UGSL's improving business profile which is primarily driven
by its improving product profile. This is likely to result in a higher share of
revenue from value-added products in the medium-term. UGSL further benefits from
technical support from Arcelor Mittal S.A. (AM, 'BBB-'/ Negative) in these
initiatives. Fitch notes that the increasing share of value-added profit is
reflected in the increase in UGSL's realisation/tonne to INR62,338 in FY12
(FY11: INR61,138) while raw material prices have largely remained stable. This
coupled with the benefits from UGSL's captive power plant resulted in its
EBITDA/tonne improving to INR6,055 in FY12 (FY11: INR5,683).
The ratings continue to reflect UGSL's market position as one of India's leading
producers of galvanised and cold-rolled products, its demonstrated track record
of growth in revenue and margins, and the company's diversified customer
profile.
The ratings also factors in UGSL's strong linkages with AM (the co-sponsor with
a 33.8% stake). Fitch notes that UGSL is improving its operating and business
synergies with AM and expects linkages to strengthen further based on its belief
that UGSL's would be part of AM's longer-term India strategy.
The ratings remain constrained by UGSL's lack of backward integration, exposing
the company to fluctuations in steel prices. This coupled with high competition
in the domestic market may impact its margins.
In FY12, UGSL reported net revenue of INR53.46bn, a yoy increase of 10.5%, and
operating EBIDTA increased 15.7% yoy to INR5.19bn.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- any significant pressure on profitability or large capex resulting in net
financial leverage continuing above 4.5x in FY13 and above 4x levels thereafter
- any weakening of linkages between AM and UGSL
Positive: The current Rating Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch's
sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material
likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade.
However, UGSL's strong profitability, from a significant revenue increase from
higher value-added products, resulting in net financial leverage improving to
below 4x levels may result in the outlook being revised to Stable.
Rating actions on UGSL's debt instruments are as follows:
- INR2bn non-convertible debenture programme: affirmed at National Long-Term
'Fitch A(ind)'
- INR19.32bn long-term debt (enhanced from INR17.23bn): affirmed at National
Long-Term 'Fitch A(ind)'
- INR4bn fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at National Long-Term
'Fitch A(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A1(ind)'
- INR19.05bn non-fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at National
Short-Term 'Fitch A1(ind)'
- INR2bn stand by limits: affirmed at National Short-Term 'Fitch A1(ind)'
- INR1bn short-term debt (carved out of the fund-based working capital limits):
assigned National Short-Term 'Fitch A1(ind)'