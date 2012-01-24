UPDATE 1-Digital lender SoFi applies for new bank charter
June 12 Social Finance Inc, the online lender known as SoFi, said on Monday it applied for a new bank charter with the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Jan 24 WILLOW NO.2 (IRELAND) PLC
* Moody's downgrades EUR 7.1m repack notes of Willow No.2 Series 39
* Southside Bancshares Inc and Diboll State Bancshares Inc to merge