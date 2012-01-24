India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn 10 Indian urban local bodies' (ULBs) ratings assigned under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission programme.
The rating withdrawal follows the completion of Ministry of Urban Development's mandate to Fitch. Therefore, the rating of the issuers is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage. The agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of these ULBs.
The ratings withdrawn are as follows:
Ajmer Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/Stable
Indore Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/Stable
Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch A(ind)'/Stable
Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable
Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai: 'Ficth AA(ind)'/Stable
Municipal Corporation of Jabalpur: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/Stable
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable
Pune Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable
Thane Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable
Ujjain Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch BB(ind)'/Positive
Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal