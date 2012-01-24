Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yorkshire Building Society's (YBS; 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2') outstanding GBP1.252bn mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The bonds constitute direct obligations of Yorkshire Building Society and are guaranteed by Yorkshire Building Society LLP, a special-purpose vehicle established for the purpose of the programme. All bonds benefit from a 12-month extendable maturity from their expected maturity dates.

The rating is based on YBS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 17.5% assigned to the programme. This combination enables the programme to reach a 'AA' rating based on a probability-of-default (PD) basis. Furthermore, in a 'AAA' stress, expected recoveries from covered bonds assumed to be in default exceed 91%. The level of asset percentage (AP) supporting the assigned ratings stands unchanged at 77.5%. This compares to the contractual AP of 72.9%, which is also the highest level of AP observed during the past 12 months. Under Fitch's methodology, this enables YBS to be rated 'AAA' when giving credit to recoveries. The level of AP supporting the rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

All else equal, the 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds can be maintained as long as YBS's IDR remains at least 'BBB+'.

At end-October 2011, the cover pool consisted of GBP4.373bn of residential mortgage loans and GBP78.9m of cash held in a guaranteed investment contract (GIC) account with HSBC Bank plc ('AA'/Stable/'F1+'). It consisted of 44,400 loans secured on residential properties in the UK with 24.5% currently on interest-only repayments. Overall, the mortgage portfolio had a weighted average current indexed loan-to-value ratio of 61%. The cover pool also consists of 9.74% offset mortgage loan products. Fitch believes that the savings linked to the offset mortgage product are covered under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) up to GBP85,000 per borrower. As a result, Fitch is comfortable that only the savings in excess of this level are sized for in the potential set-off amount. The cover pool assets are primarily located in Yorkshire and Humberside 25.5%, north-west 16.7% and Scotland 12.2%. The weighted average seasoning of the loans is 61 months with loans more than 90 days in arrears currently 0.12%.

All assets in the cover pool are sterling denominated while the covered bonds are a combination of sterling and euro-denominated bonds. The cover assets yield both floating and fixed rates and an interest rate swap is in place with YBS to transform the interest collections from the cover assets into three-month GBP LIBOR plus a spread. The bonds yield fixed rates and hedging agreements are in place with HSBC Bank plc, an external swap counterparty for each of the bonds currently outstanding to mitigate the FX and interest rate risks.

Fitch will monitor the key characteristics of the cover assets and outstanding covered bonds on an ongoing basis, and check whether the AP taken into account in its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating.