Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has maintained all Windermere IX CMBS
(Multifamily) S.A.'s CMBS notes on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN), as follows:
EUR345.4m class A1 (XS0275105319) 'AAAsf'; maintained on RWN
EUR91.5m class A2 (XS0275106630) 'AA+sf'; maintained on RWN
EUR49.6m class B (XS0275107521) 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN
EUR51.3m class C (XS0275108099) 'A-sf'; maintained on RWN
The maintained RWN reflects the continuing high degree of
uncertainty created by the ongoing legal action against the WOBA
borrowers by the city of Dresden. However, Fitch notes the
stable performance of the WOBA loan since the last rating action
in October 2011.
The city of Dresden has filed a request for arbitration and
initiated legal proceedings against various WOBA entities,
claiming EUR1.084bn under the 2006 WOBA sale and purchase
agreement. Both claims are based on 74 unit sales that occurred
between 2007 and 2010. The city alleges that the sales did not
fully comply with a requirement to pass on to the respective
purchasers certain restrictions in respect of future sales of
the units. WOBA engaged Hengeler Mueller as its legal counsel,
in order to form its legal response.
In June 2011, the relevant WOBA entities issued responses to
the complaints, issued counterclaims, and sued the city and the
Finance Mayor of the city (a member of the supervisory board of
WOBA Dresden GmbH) for damages. The Local Court in Dresden set a
deadline of 8 September 2011 for the city of Dresden to reply to
the responses and counterclaims; to date, no information has
been made public regarding the city's response.
The servicer reported in the November 2011 quarterly
investor report that the court is still collating information
from both parties. It is expected that court hearings will take
place in 2012, although the exact timing remains unclear. Fitch
expects to downgrade the bonds if there are no positive
developments in the next three months.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the
transaction.