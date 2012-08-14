Aug 14 -

OVERVIEW

-- We are lowering our rating on Hsinchu International Mortgage Loan 1 Ltd.'s residential mortgage-backed securities to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'AAA (sf)' and removing the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- While the notes are guaranteed, our 'AA+ (sf)' rating reflects a higher standalone rating.

-- The standalone rating is underpinned by the strong performance of the underlying Taiwanese mortgages, a significant build up of percentage credit enhancement, and the Transfer & Convertibility Assessment (T&C of 'AA+') of Taiwan (AA-/Stable/A-1+).

-- Although the cross-currency swap covers T&C risk, its documentation standard is not consistent with our revised counterparty criteria for a 'AAA' rating.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'AAA (sf)' its rating on the residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Hsinchu International Mortgage Loan 1 Ltd. We also removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on Jan. 18, 2011, before being restated on June 28, 2011, and Dec. 21, 2011. The notes are supported by a portfolio of prime residential mortgage loans originated by Hsinchu International Business Bank (now Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd. ).

While the notes are guaranteed, our 'AA+ (sf)' rating reflects a higher standalone rating. The standalone rating is underpinned by the strong performance of the underlying Taiwanese mortgages, a significant build up of percentage credit enhancement, and the Transfer & Convertibility Assessment (T&C of 'AA+') of Taiwan (AA-/Stable/A-1+). Although the cross-currency swap covers T&C risk, its documentation standard is not consistent with our revised counterparty criteria for a 'AAA' rating.

The rating action follows a full review of the transaction and application of our pertinent counterparty criteria.

To date, the performance of the underlying prime mortgages has been strong, and there has been a significant increase in credit-enhancement percentage due to the notes' amortization on a sequential basis. Since its close, the underlying mortgage pool has amortized from new Taiwan dollar (NT$) 13.1 billion to its current NT$1.9 billion, and the rated notes amortized from EUR255 million to EUR4.7 million.

As part of our review we have considered various scenarios, including the transaction's ability to make notes payments under stressed rating scenarios without the support of the notes insurer and the existing cross-currency swap, and the inherent foreign-currency T&C risk in Taiwan when such support is not considered. We considered these scenarios because the documentation standard of a cross-currency swap with Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (A/Stable/A-1) is not consistent with our current counterparty criteria for a 'AAA' rating, and the insurance from Ambac Assurance Corp. (Ambac, NR) is no longer relied upon from a ratings perspective.

In the course of our ongoing surveillance, changes in the asset performance or creditworthiness of related counterparties may affect the ratings on the rated notes.

