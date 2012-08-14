(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 14 -
Summary analysis -- Norinchukin Bank ------------------------------ 14-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Negative/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 656029
Mult. CUSIP6: 65603L
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Sep-1998 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
18-Aug-1995 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' credit rating on Norinchukin benefits from
a one-notch uplift from the stand-alone rating on the bank, which excludes the
factor of extraordinary government support in a crisis. This is because it is
highly likely that Norinchukin will receive government support during an
emergency, given the importance of the bank in Japan's financial system as a
central organization for the agricultural, forestry, and fishery credit
system. The negative outlook on Norinchukin, which matches our negative
outlook on the sovereign rating on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+), reflects our
view that we may downgrade Norinchukin if we lower the sovereign rating on
Japan.
Conversely, we may raise our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of the bank to
'a+' and revise our outlook to stable if Norinchukin's capital and
profitability improve at a pace that exceeds our assumptions in the current
credit rating. However, interest rate risk in Norichukin's banking book is not
reflected in its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, which is our key measure
of capital in our analysis of the outlook for a company's capital and
earnings. Thus, when scoring Norinchukin's capital and profitability, we will
review the stand-alone rating on the bank, based on careful consideration of
its earnings volatility. Norinchukin's proportion of marketable securities to
its total assets is higher in comparison with other major domestic banks.