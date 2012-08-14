Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings' concerns over potential losses in U.S. life insurers' mortgage loan portfolios have abated due to stabilizing commercial real estate (CRE) fundamentals and favorable performance to date. Performance of mortgage loan investments in 2011 for U.S. life insurers in the Fitch universe was better than Fitch's expectation and was not a drag on financial strength ratings. Company exposure to troubled mortgages and real estate remains low with respect to total adjusted capital. While delinquencies have increased in 2012, Fitch expects the trend of manageable CRE losses to continue through 2012, aided by ample liquidity, a low interest rate environment and a moderately recovering economy.

Mortgage investments were a leading performer in life insurers' investment portfolios in 2011, providing strong relative yields and low levels of realized capital losses. Over 99.6% of mortgages were in good standing at year-end 2011. Troubled mortgages remained low at 0.39% vs. 0.35% at the prior year-end, with small increases in delinquencies and restructured mortgages. Total realized capital losses for 2011 declined to $0.462 billion vs. $1.356 billion for 2010, beating Fitch expectations of $0.5 billion to $1 billion. Losses in relation to mortgage portfolios and life insurer total adjusted capital (TAC) are low. Realized losses were only 0.16% of total mortgages for 2011 vs. 0.46% for 2010.

The combination of a relatively favorable earnings yield with acceptable capital losses is boosting demand for commercial mortgages in the investment portfolios of many life insurance companies. New money investment in mortgages increased 25% to $56 billion in 2011, led primarily by the larger insurance companies. Mortgages remain the second-highest investment class in Fitch's life universe at 10%-12%, following bonds. Life industry exposure to CMBS continued to decline modestly in 2011 as amortization and selective sales of existing holdings exceeded new purchases in a market that had little new issuance.

Fitch expects 2012 realized losses on life insurer's commercial mortgages to be similar to 2011 under Fitch's base case scenario, which assumes a continued weak economic recovery and continue high unemployment.

