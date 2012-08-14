Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has updated its global criteria for rating fixed-income funds. The core analytical framework remains unchanged, and Fitch does not expect any ratings changes as a result of the updated criteria.

The criteria report applies to various types of fixed-income funds, such as bond funds, short-term bond funds, local government investment pools, fixed-income exchange-traded funds and certain managed pools of fixed-income assets. The criteria update is part of Fitch's periodic review of all rating criteria and it replaces the previous report of the same name, published on 16 August 2011.

To reflect better the risks faced by fixed-income investors, Fitch typically assigns bond funds two ratings. The Fund Credit Rating measures vulnerability to losses as a result of credit defaults, and is primarily expressed by a portfolio's weighted average rating. A complementary Fund Volatility Rating measures a portfolio's potential sensitivity to market risk factors, such as duration, spread risk, currency fluctuations and others.

The ratings include other fund-specific risk factors that may be relevant. These risk factors include concentration risk, derivatives used for hedging or speculative purposes, leverage, and counterparty exposures.

The agency assesses the fund manager's capabilities to ensure it is suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing the fund. Fitch will not rate funds from managers that fail to pass this assessment.

All Fitch-rated bond funds must pass the agency's legal and regulatory screening process, covering the legal segregation and security of the fund's assets.

To monitor the ratings, in addition to more in depth discussions about financial, operational and strategic aspects, Fitch requests monthly portfolio holdings and relevant performance statistics.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria