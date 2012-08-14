(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 14 -

Summary analysis -- Iberdrola S.A. -------------------------------- 14-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 450737

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-May-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

26-Nov-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR2.3 bil term loan and revolving fac due

12/16/2009 bank ln BBB+ 03-May-2012

EUR2 bil fltg rate due 07/08/2015 bank ln BBB+ 03-May-2012

Rationale

The ratings on Spain-based integrated electric utility Iberdrola S.A. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its "strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. The business risk profile is underpinned by our view of the group's significant scale, vertical integration, and diversity. Our assessment also takes into account that a high share of Iberdrola's cash flow is generated from relatively stable and low-risk regulated activities (primarily electricity transmission and distribution) and, albeit to a lesser extent, its quasi-regulated renewable-based electricity generation. The latter is backed by contractual and regulatory arrangements with governments. Together, regulated and quasi-regulated activities made up about 70% of group EBITDA in the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2011. In addition, Iberdrola enjoys a strong competitive position in most of the markets in which it is present, because it operates an efficient, flexible, and low-carbon-intensive generation fleet.

These strengths are partially offset, in our view, by Iberdrola's exposure to what we see as increasingly difficult and volatile conditions in the liberalized and oversupplied Spanish electricity market. We view the industry environment in Spain as less supportive and predictable than in the past, as demonstrated by the unresolved tariff deficit and rising political risks due to budgetary constraints.