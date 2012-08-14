(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 14 -

Summary analysis -- Sveriges Angfartygs Assurans Forening (The ---- 14-Aug-2012

Swedish Club)

CREDIT RATING: Country: Sweden

Local currency BBB+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Aug-2012 BBB+/-- --/--

05-Jul-2005 BBB/-- --/--

Rationale

The recent upgrade reflects our view that stronger financial management at The Swedish Club is supporting an underlying trend of improvement in operating performance. The ratings on The Swedish Club reflect our view of the club's strong capitalization, good competitive position, and good financial flexibility (defined as the ability to source capital relative to needs). These positive factors are partially offset by the club's historically marginal, albeit improved, underlying operating performance and its concentration on a sector of the insurance market in which claims size and frequency are unpredictable.

We assess the club's capitalization as strong. The club's capital adequacy, as measured by Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted model, is at the lower end of the 'AA' (very strong) range. Despite growth of more than 50% since year-end 2008, the absolute size of free reserves, which totaled $157 million at the end of first-quarter 2012, remains small. In common with its peers, the club's business model relies heavily on reinsurance, although less so than previously. For 2012, under our base-case scenario, we would expect the club to maintain capital adequacy at least at a strong level ('A' rating category).

Our view of the club's good competitive position is based on its membership of the International Group of Protection and Indemnity Clubs (IG) and its ability to offer both protection and indemnity (P&I), and hull and machinery (H&M) cover to its clients. In our opinion, the club's presence in the H&M market has a positive diversifying effect, but we consider its competitive position in this segment to be marginal. In absolute terms, the club is one of the smallest members of the IG with a total gross premium income of $176 million in 2011 ($163 million in 2010). We anticipate that the club will sustain its competitive position mainly through organic development in 2012; gross premium is expected to grow by about 3%-4%.