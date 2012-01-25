(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings has placed Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk's (BLT) 'CCC' Long-Term Foreign-and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The 'CC' rating on BLT's USD400m senior unsecured notes due 2014, issued by BLT Finance B.V. and guaranteed by BLT, has also been placed on RWN.

The RWN follows the trading suspension of BLT's shares on the Singapore and Jakarta Stock Exchanges pending a debt standstill announcement. There have been no further disclosures from the company.

When BLT announces the debt standstill the ratings will be lowered to 'C'. The ratings will be further lowered to 'RD' if the coupon and/ principal repayments are not made within the contractual cure period.