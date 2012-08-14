Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has revised UK-based retailer Marks and Spencer Group plc's (M&S) Outlook to Negative from Stable. The agency has affirmed M&S's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Short-term IDR is affirmed at 'F3'.

The Outlook revision reflects M&S's weakened business profile as a result of the continued general merchandise like-for-like (LFL) sales decline, market share loss in its womenswear division and increased pressure on the company's sales and profit margin in FY13, due in part, to increased promotional activities in the industry and macro-economic factors in the UK. Despite this, the ratings still reflect M&S's leading market position in the UK clothing sector and its niche position in food (47% of group sales in FY12) which is performing well.

M&S's general merchandise (GM) division which accounts for 42% of group sales in FY12, is facing increased operational challenges. For the quarter ending 30 June 2012 (Q113), M&S reported LFL sales down by 6.8% in its GM division. This was attributable to adverse wet weather conditions since May 2012 and merchandising issues which continue to plague the retailer since Q412. At the same time, competitors have intensified competition causing M&S to lose its market share in womenswear, as one of its core GM segments.

M&S has suffered a series of senior management departures since the beginning of 2012. One of the biggest changes is the departure of Kate Bostock, the head of the non-food division. On 1 October 2012, she will be succeeded by John Dixon, who is currently the head of the food division. Although Mr Dixon is a long serving (26 years at M&S) and highly regarded executive, he lacks clothing experience. Mr Dixon will be assisted by ex-CEO of Debenhams, Jaeger and Aquascutum - Belinda Earl as style director on a part-time basis and who has extensive experience in clothing. The distraction from key management changes coupled with the challenging UK consumer environment will put further pressure on M&S. Any meaningful improvement is likely to be slow and not expected until 2013.

M&S's strategic shift to become an international and mulit-channel retailer carries execution risk. Due to the difficult economic environment in the UK, M&S had to scale back its goal to increase sales by between GBP1.5bn and GBP2.5bn from FY12-FY14, taking annual sales to GBP11.5bn- GBP12.5bn. It is now targeting sales expansion of between GBP1.1bn and GBP1.7bn over those three years. If the higher capex programme as part of this strategy is not supported by the expected increase in sales, profits and cash flows, this will put pressure on M&S's ratings.

Although its trading performance, margins and market share have been on a declining trend, its credit metrics are broadly flat. Lease adjusted net debt/funds from operations (FFO) was 3.2x in FY12 (3.3x in FY11) and lease adjusted net debt/EBITDAR was 2.9x in FY12 (FY11:2.9x). Similarly, FFO/fixed charge cover was 3.4x in FY12 (FY11:3.5x) and operating EBITDAR/net interest expense including rents was 4.0x in FY12 (FY11:3.8x). Fitch expects M&S's credit metrics to remain weak for the 'BBB' rating given the challenging consumer environment and the business and management issues highlighted above.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

- The group EBIT margin trending to 7.5%

- A material loss of market share in core areas of its business

- Lease adjusted net debt to EBITDAR rises above 3.3x or lease adjusted net debt/FFO increases to above 3.5x with FFO/fixed charge cover below 3.0x.

Positive: Future developments that may nonetheless potentially lead to a stabilisation of the Outlook include:

- Evidence of success with the implementation of its new strategy, stabilisation of market share in womenswear and a sustained EBIT margin of above 8.0%.