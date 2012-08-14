(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Continental AG -------------------------------- 14-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Positive/B Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Tires and tubes
Mult. CUSIP6: 210771
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-May-2012 BB-/B BB-/B
20-Jul-2011 B+/B B+/B
18-May-2010 B/B B/B
13-Aug-2009 B+/B B+/B
27-Jan-2009 BB/B BB/B
26-Sep-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
26-Jun-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
16-Nov-2007 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Germany-based automotive supplier Continental AG reflect our
view according to our criteria of the group's "satisfactory" business risk
profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Our assessment of the
financial risk profile is primarily related to the application of
parent-subsidiary criteria and the weaker credit profile of Continental's
parent Schaeffler AG (B+/Stable/--).
Schaeffler, together with two banks, holds a stake of 60% voting rights in
Continental and has four representatives on Continental's supervisory board.
Although Continental's bank facility agreements include covenants protecting
creditors and bond indentures that include incurrence covenants protecting
Continental, we incorporate Schaeffler's influence over Continental's
strategic actions into our rating assessment of Continental. Because of the
nature of the relationship between Schaeffler and Continental, we apply our
parent-subsidiary criteria, and we believe this relationship remains the key
risk for the rating.