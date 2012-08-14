(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 14 -

Summary analysis -- Continental AG -------------------------------- 14-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Positive/B Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Tires and tubes

Mult. CUSIP6: 210771

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-May-2012 BB-/B BB-/B

20-Jul-2011 B+/B B+/B

18-May-2010 B/B B/B

13-Aug-2009 B+/B B+/B

27-Jan-2009 BB/B BB/B

26-Sep-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

26-Jun-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

16-Nov-2007 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based automotive supplier Continental AG reflect our view according to our criteria of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Our assessment of the financial risk profile is primarily related to the application of parent-subsidiary criteria and the weaker credit profile of Continental's parent Schaeffler AG (B+/Stable/--).

Schaeffler, together with two banks, holds a stake of 60% voting rights in Continental and has four representatives on Continental's supervisory board. Although Continental's bank facility agreements include covenants protecting creditors and bond indentures that include incurrence covenants protecting Continental, we incorporate Schaeffler's influence over Continental's strategic actions into our rating assessment of Continental. Because of the nature of the relationship between Schaeffler and Continental, we apply our parent-subsidiary criteria, and we believe this relationship remains the key risk for the rating.