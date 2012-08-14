Aug 14 -

Summary analysis -- D.E Master Blenders 1753 B.V. ----------------- 14-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Food

preparations,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Jun-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

Rationale

The rating on D.E. MASTER BLENDERS reflects our view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.

We view the company's business risk profile as satisfactory because of its leading international positions in the competitive coffee industry. The group is either the first or second biggest coffee company in terms of market share in the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Brazil, Australia, and France, and is also well-positioned in Spain and Poland. The group has strong brand recognition, notably through its Douwe Egberts, Pickwick, L'Or, and Senseo products. We believe coffee demand is stable, nondiscretionary, and not seasonal. That said, D.E. MASTER BLENDERS' operating margins have fallen over the past 18 months because price increases have not offset declining sales volumes, and because of high prices for green coffee beans, the volatile commodity the industry depends on. Sales volumes also depend on the group's spending on advertising and promotion, key in the competitive coffee market. We also acknowledge that D.E. MASTER BLENDERS remains exposed to increasingly price-conscious Western European customers, from whom 70% of fiscal-year 2011 sales were generated.

Our view of the company's financial profile as intermediate is underpinned by its solid cash flow generation and modest indebtedness after its recent separation from Sara Lee Corp in It also reflects our view that the debt-to-EBITDA ratio is likely to be in the 2.0x-2.5x range for the next 24 months compared with 1.4x after the separation, on a gross debt basis. We expect the group to invest significantly in innovation while still strengthening its brands through higher spending on marketing. Given the recent decline in sales volumes, and low headroom for increasing prices beyond green coffee bean inflation rates--after prices rocketed over the past two years--there is a need to improve the product mix and the company is working on this.

Our financial risk score is also based on our expectation of prudent financial policy, with possible bolt-on acquisitions and a reasonable dividend distribution, if any.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate mid-single digit revenue growth in the next 12 months, essentially based on price increases. We do not expect an improvement in margins in the second half of fiscal-2012, despite a drop in green coffee bean prices in the first six months of 2012. This is because we assume that D.E. MASTER BLENDERS would face pressure from its customers--especially retailers--to cut prices if commodity costs were to continue declining. We expect the group to start showing higher margins from fiscal-2013 when its improved product mix and the first benefits from cost savings initiatives are likely to bear fruit.. At that time, volumes are likely to at least stabilize via higher spending on advertising and promotion.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

For 2012, we believe one-off costs related to the spin-off could push free cash flow into negative territory. From 2013, we expect the company to restore positive free cash flow of above EUR100 million annually despite our expectation of higher capital expenditure (capex) of 4% to 5% of annual sales to finance innovation plan. However, based on our anticipation that the company will spend more on innovation and possibly seize bolt-on external growth opportunities, we expect net debt to EBITDA ratio to increase gradually to 2.0x to 2.5x.