U.S. Treasury unveils financial reforms, critics attack
The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled a sweeping plan on Monday to upend the country's financial regulatory framework, which, if successful, would grant many items on Wall Street's wishlist.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings says that VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 notes' ratings will not be affected by the increase in the amounts of the existing series of notes to a total of EUR1.13bn. Fitch noted that the series amounts will be increased effective 25 January 2012. The volumes of the newly issued notes are as follows:
Series 2010-1: EUR58,600,000 resulting in an aggregate total of EUR221,200,000
Series 2010-2: EUR58,600,000 resulting in an aggregate total of EUR221,200,000
Series 2010-3: EUR58,600,000 resulting in an aggregate total of EUR221,200,000
Series 2010-4: EUR58,600,000 resulting in an aggregate total of EUR221,200,000
Series 2011-1: EUR39,200,000 resulting in an aggregate total of EUR140,800,000
Series 2011-2: EUR29,400,000 resulting in an aggregate total of EUR107,400,000
Following the top-up, the total amounts of the series are still below the maximum issuance amounts of the series established in the programme (see 'Fitch Affirms VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 Notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable', dated 25 November 2011, available on www.fitchratings.com).
Further transaction research is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled a sweeping plan on Monday to upend the country's financial regulatory framework, which, if successful, would grant many items on Wall Street's wishlist.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will be able to overhaul many of the Wall Street reforms put in place after the 2007-2009 financial crisis without the blessing of Congress, where Senate Democrats could throw up procedural roadblocks.