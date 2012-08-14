Aug 14 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have lowered our ratings on Epic (Value Retail)'s class A, B, and C notes due to our view on counterparty risk.

-- Epic (Value Retail) is a synthetic CMBS transaction that closed in 2007.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Epic (Value Retail) Ltd.'s class A, B, and C notes (see list below).

On Jan. 31, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes in this transaction. This followed the lowering to 'A' from 'A+' our long-term rating on the Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (A/Stable/A-1), which acts as several counterparties in this transaction (see "Ratings On 122 Tranches In 65 European CMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions," published on Jan. 31, 2012, and "Research Update: Royal Bank of Scotland Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'A' On Bank Criteria Change; S-T Rating Affirmed; Outlook Stable," published on Nov. 29, 2011). Today's rating actions resolve this CreditWatch negative placement.

The Royal Bank of Scotland undertakes several roles within the transaction, such as interest-rate swap counterparty, cash deposit account, deposit bank account, and repo counterparty.

Our 2012 counterparty criteria classify cash deposit accounts and repurchase agreements as direct support obligations in funded synthetic structures (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, published on May 31, 2012). Under these criteria, ratings on supported securities cannot be higher than one notch above the counterparty's issuer credit rating (ICR). Therefore, in this case, our criteria cap the rating on the notes at 'A+ (sf)', which is equivalent to the ICR plus one notch on the cash deposit account.

Our 2012 counterparty criteria classify interest rate swaps as derivatives. Although the counterparty obligations as per the transaction documents were in line with our previous counterparty criteria, they do not fully comply with our 2012 counterparty criteria. Under these criteria, the interest rate swap provider cannot support ratings on securities higher than the ICR plus one notch on the counterparty.

Our 2012 counterparty criteria therefore caps our ratings in this transaction at our ICR plus one notch on the Royal Bank of Scotland in its role as cash deposit account and interest rate swap provider.

As a result, we have today lowered to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes.

Epic Value Retail is a synthetic transaction that closed in 2007. The transaction originally comprised three loans secured on three out-of-town, high-end fashion retail outlets. As of the July 2012 interest payment date, the transaction comprises one loan secured on an out-of-town, high-end fashion retail outlet located in Spain.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Nov. 8, 2011).

As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change, our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on European CMBS transactions.

On June 4, 2012, we published a Request For Comment outlining our proposed criteria changes for CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology (see "Request for Comment: Request For Comment: CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology"). The proposed criteria do not significantly change Standard & Poor's longstanding approach to deriving property net cash flow and value. We therefore anticipate limited impact for European outstanding ratings when the updated CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology criteria are finalized.

However, because of its global scope, the proposed CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology does not include certain market-specific adjustments. An application of these criteria to European transactions will therefore be published when we release our updated rating criteria.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and monitor these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Epic (Value Retail) Ltd.

EUR338 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A A+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

B A+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

C A+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg