Jan 25 - The availability of additional liquidity to South African corporates remains
dependent on international sentiment, despite limited reliance on international funding and
relatively well-capitalised banks. The fate of the eurozone and China, South Africa's main
trading partners, are of particular importance.
South Africa's commodity-based economy relies for foreign earnings on exports -
which are prey to international pricing trends. Commodity prices have fallen
over the six months since July 2011 due to steadily weakening global market
conditions. Fitch expects demand and prices to remain under pressure in 2012 as
weak market sentiment persists.
South African corporates' liquidity is adequate. However, this has only been
achieved through extraordinary measures - restraining shareholder remuneration,
non-essential capital expenditure, and working-capital outflows in an effort to
conserve cash.
The perception of a poor financing market also led corporates to keep more
liquid assets on balance sheet. Where they are able, larger corporates have
lengthened their maturity profiles - replacing short-dated finance with
longer-dated bond and bank funding. They are also increasingly using commercial
paper at the expense of short-term bank facilities, due to the lower spreads
available.
The South African market remains primarily bank funded, with domestic banks key
players. South African banks have few of the solvency concerns of international
peers, due to heavy regulation and high capitalisation. This does not make them
immune to global shifts in sentiment - they have pulled back from lending to
some weaker corporates. There has also been a rise in prices at all levels.
The growing domestic bond market remains dominated by large state-owned entities
such as Eskom, which needs to support a ZAR75bn capex programme this year. We
expect bond finance to remain limited to relatively highly rated entities -
'AA(zaf)' or higher.
South African corporates' reliance on international bank funding is largely
limited to issuers' offshore operations, where a natural hedge typically reduces
exchange rate and interest rate risks. This exposure is likely to remain low in
2012.