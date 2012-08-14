(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have affirmed our ratings on all of the classes of notes in Citadel 2010-I and Citadel
2010-II following our review.
-- F. van Lanschot Bankiers N.V. is the originator of the prime Dutch residential mortgages
that back Citadel 2010-I and Citadel 2010-II.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all of Citadel
2010-I B.V. and Citadel 2010-II B.V.'s classes notes (see below).
Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent
transaction information that we have received. Our analysis reflects the application of our
Dutch residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "Dutch RMBS Market Overview
And Criteria," published on Dec. 16, 2005).
We have observed a small increase in our weighted-average foreclosure frequency and an
increase in our weighted-average loss severity; combined, these in turn increase the required
level of credit enhancement for all of the classes of notes in both transactions. The
weighted-average loan to foreclosure values in both portfolios has also increased.
Arrears are low and have trended below our index, although they have increased in both
transactions since closing. The reserve is fully funded and has never been drawn. The
transaction has deleveraged since closing, increasing the level of credit enhancement for all
tranches. This increase has resulted in all notes having sufficient credit enhancement levels to
support their current ratings. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on the all of the classes
of notes in both transactions.
We understand that the amendments to the liquidity facility agreements in both transactions
are being discussed with the relevant parties to bring these agreements in line with our 2012
counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, published
on May 31, 2012). We have based our analysis and today's rating actions on the assumption that
these amendments will be implemented. If the parties fail to implement these changes, this may
result in future rating actions.
In our cash flow analysis, we have taken deposit set-off risk into account. However, our
rating on the class C notes is weak-linked to the rating on the originator. As such, we have not
stressed the set-off risk in our cash flow analysis of the class C notes; a downgrade of the
originator may result in a downgrade of the class C notes.
CREDIT STABILITY
Our credit stability analysis indicates that the maximum projected deterioration that we
would expect at each rating level for time horizons of one year and three years under moderate
stress conditions is in line with our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit
Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
Ratings Affirmed
Citadel 2010-I B.V.
EUR1.249 Billion Mortgage-Backed Notes 2010 Due 2042 Series 2010-I
A1 AAA (sf)
A2 AAA (sf)
B AAA (sf)
C A- (sf)
Citadel 2010-II B.V.
EUR1.255 Billion Mortgage-Backed Notes 2010 Due 2042 Series 2010-II
A AAA (sf)
B AAA (sf)
C A- (sf)