(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Kalpena Industries Limited's (KIL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects KIL's strong credit profile, as reflected in its low net financial leverage (net adjusted debt/EBITDA) of 3.5x (FY10 (end-March 2011): 2.4x) and high interest coverage (EBITDA/interest) of 3.05x (FY10: 3.5x) for FY11. Margins, though declined slightly, were comfortable at 5.38% in FY11 (FY10: 7.7%). The decline in margins was on account of an INR76.5m EBITDA loss at Bavaria Poly Pvt. Ltd., which was merged into KIL in FY11. The ratings also reflect KIL's leading position in the domestic polymer compounds market.

The ratings remain constrained on account of KIL's large capex of approximately INR2,000m, which is expected to be completed by end-FY14.

A positive rating guideline would be a consistent improvement in KIL's revenue along with maintenance of EBIDTA margins at the current level, leading to a net debt/EBIDTA of below 3.0x on a sustained basis. A negative rating guideline would be large debt-led capex projects, resulting in net debt/EBITDA exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis.

KIL is one of the largest manufacturers of PVC and polyethylene compounds in India. In FY11, it reported net revenues of INR8,430.6m (FY10: INR7,188m) and total debt of INR1,657.2m (FY10: INR1,366.6m).

Fitch has also affirmed KIL's bank loan ratings as follows:

-INR500m commercial paper: affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'

-INR467.5m long-term loans (increased from INR77.9m): affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'

-INR1,750m fund-based limits (increased from 1,010m): affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'

-INR1,560m non-fund based limits (increased from 1,070m): affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'