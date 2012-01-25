Jan 25 -

OVERVIEW

-- These rating actions follow our assessment of Halcyon Structured Asset Management European CLO 2006-I's performance, as well as the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria and our criteria for rating corporate CDOs.

-- We have raised and removed from CreditWatch positive our ratings on the class C and D notes.

-- We have also raised our rating on the class E notes and affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, A-1R, and B notes.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on Halcyon Structured Asset Management European CLO 2006-I B.V.'s outstanding EUR339.72 million notes.

These rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance, as well as the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria and our criteria for rating corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs).

In our opinion, the credit quality of the portfolio has improved, and at the same time, the assets in the portfolio are earning higher spreads than we observed in 2010. We have also observed an increase in credit enhancement. These factors, in our view, support higher ratings on the class C, D, and E notes.

We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated tranche. In our analysis, we have used the reported portfolio balance and weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we consider to be appropriate. We have incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios, using alternative default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category (i.e., 'AAA', 'AA', and 'BBB' ratings), in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

We have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria and, in our view, the hedge agreement does not entirely reflect these criteria (see "Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). Considering this, we have assessed our ratings on the tranches in this transaction--taking into account the transaction's exposure to counterparties and the potential impact if they did not perform. However, none of the ratings on any class of notes, except the class A-1 and A-1R notes are above our long-term issuer credit rating on the option counterparty plus one notch. Moreover, under our criteria, our credit and cash flow analysis suggests that our ratings on the class A-1 and A-1R notes are not affected by the option counterparty in the transaction (Barclays Bank PLC ; A+/Stable/A-1).

We have also applied the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test that we introduced as part of our criteria update (see "Update to Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). The test aims to measure the effect on ratings of defaults of a specified number of largest obligors in the portfolio with particular ratings, assuming 5% recoveries. In addition, we applied the largest industry default test, another of our supplemental stress tests. Our cash flow stresses support a higher rating on the class E notes. However, the supplemental stress tests constrain our rating on the class E notes at its current rating level.

Considering all of these factors, we have raised and removed from CreditWatch positive our ratings on the class C and D notes, and raised our rating on the class E notes because our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to each tranche is commensurate with higher ratings than previously assigned.

We also affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, A-1R and B notes, to reflect our view that these tranches have adequate credit support to maintain their current rating levels. The affirmations of the ratings on these notes are commensurate with our cash flow stresses.

Halcyon Structured Asset Management European CLO 2006-I is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

