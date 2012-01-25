(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it assigned its 'A+' long-term rating to Oklahoma County Finance Authority, Okla.'s series 2012 educational facilities lease revenue bonds issued on behalf of Oklahoma County Independent School District No. 52 (Midwest City-Del City). The outlook is stable.

The district appropriates the full base rental payments for bond holders.

The ratings reflect our view of the general creditworthiness of the district as well as the bonds' appropriation risk.

The ratings also reflect our view of the district's:

-- Participation in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area;

-- Strong financial position; and

-- Moderate debt levels with rapid amortization of debt.

"However, these strengths are partly offset by the district's merely adequate wealth and income levels," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Russell Bryce.

The bonds are secured by annual lease payments from the district to the authority, subject to annual appropriation. We understand that district officials expect to issue general obligation (GO) bonds annually and use the proceeds to make the required rental payments to the authority.

The district, which serves an estimated population of 77,972, is located immediately east of Oklahoma City and serves the cities of Midwest City, Forest Park, and Del City, as well as Tinker Air Force Base and a portion of Oklahoma City.

