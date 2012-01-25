(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Switzerland-based refiner Petroplus Holdings AG (Petroplus) announced on Jan. 24, 2012, that its discussions with banks to reopen working capital facilities had been unsuccessful.

-- The banks also issued a notice of acceleration under the company's revolving credit facility, which constitutes an event of default under the senior notes and convertible bonds.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Petroplus to 'D' (Default) from 'CC'.

-- We are also lowering to 'D' from 'C' our debt ratings on notes totaling $1.6 billion and a $150 million convertible bond issued by Petroplus Finance Ltd. (Bermuda).

Standard and Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Switzerland-based refiner Petroplus Holdings AG (Petroplus) to 'D' (Default) from 'CC'.

At the same time, we lowered to 'D' from 'C' our senior unsecured debt ratings on notes totaling $1.6 billion and a $150 million convertible bond issued by Petroplus Finance Ltd. (Bermuda). At the time of default, the recovery rating on these instruments was unchanged at '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery prospects.

In addition, all ratings were removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 29, 2011.

The downgrades reflect our understanding that Petroplus has received notices of acceleration from its banks under its $2.1 billion committed and uncommitted revolving credit facilities. Such acceleration constitutes an event of default under the $1.75 billion aggregate principal amount of outstanding senior notes and convertible bonds of Petroplus Finance.

As Petroplus is unable to reopen its working capital lines, it has started to close down operations at its refineries. In addition, we understand that the board of directors plans to file for insolvency.

